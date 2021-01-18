Offseason Discussion

I have to admit this is one of the most exciting times to be a Miami Dolphins fan. The team is coming off a 10-6 season, where the defense was one of the best in the NFL, but had to carry the offense. If you look at the Dolphins losses, three of those are against teams in the AFC Championship game. Another, Seattle, was a playoff team. If only Miami had defeated Denver or New England early in the season, but that was not to be. Still, the team overachieved and is definitely ahead of schedule.



The Dolphins are loaded with picks and possibilities. Obviously the goal of the offseason should start with surrounding Tua with talent. Miami's running backs and receivers easily rank in the bottom third of the NFL. The #3 overall pick is definitely intriguing with three potential franchise quarterbacks in the draft. Will the Dolphins trade the pick, take Smith, draft Sewell, go defense with Parsons?



One thing could dramatically change the team's focus, however. If Deshaun Watson ends up being available, Miami should be first in line. I read somewhere where it would probably take Tua, the #3 overall pick and pick #36. If that ends up being the compensation, the Dolphins should do it. I think Houston would want more, but Watson does have say in where he wants to go, which could limit them. Of course, if Houston is smart they hold onto Watson.



I like Tua, but Watson is 25 and already a top 5 quarterback in the league. The development of Josh Allen has to factor in as well. I'm sure very few, even in Buffalo, expected such a season after his rookie year. Miami has to match that. Perhaps Tua will with more talent around him. But Watson is already ahead of Allen IMO.



The chance that the Jets, with a slew of picks, could make a run at Watson has to be considered as well. Four out out of six division games against Allen and Watson would be brutal. Not to mention, Bill Bellichick is still in the division.



So, I guess the offseason starts with Watson and what that outcome ends up being.