Offseason Moves If Grier Is Still Making Them

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player

Top NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class Top NFL free agents of 2022 are going to be pretty in-demand as the salary cap increases. Davante Adams is someone to watch as the star receiver looks to get paid.

Ok, I think we've definitely enough threads on every HC interview for now. So, below is a link to our overthecap.com page as well as a link to the top 100 free agents. Thinking it's moderately likely that Grier is still GM, who do we cut to give us the most cap room, who do we resign and who do we go after in FA? Right now we are projected to have $73 million. Do we go ahead and lock up Wilkins now? Can we resign MG with large guaranteed money that is then prorated over the time of his new contract so we can keep that base salary down?