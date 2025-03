Offseason OL plan

VAFinsfan72 said: Free Agency



OG Evan Brown - Age 28 - 2024 PFF rank 46/135



OG Brandon Scherff - Age 33 - 2024 PFF rank 53/135



For reference



Liam - 2024 PFF rank 106/135



Jones - 2024 PFF rank 94/135



Wynn - 2024 PFF rank 113/135



Draft



R1. OT Kelvin Banks



R4. OG Caleb Rogers



R5. OT Logan Brown



R7. C Drew Kendall



Starting 5



LT Banks



LG Evan Brown



C Brewer



RG Scherff



RT Jackson



Reserves



OT Paul - Logan Brown



OG Rogers



C Kendall



We normally keep 9 O-linemen Click to expand...

Paul is starting at LT and had the tools to be better than Banks at tackle. I’d still take banks for guard though.Love Evan Brown, great scheme fit and should only be around 5 million a yearDon’t love Scherff. Expensive stop gap. I’m here to fix the like permanently, not do the oline shuffle every offseason.With that said give me Wynn back, cheap good guard with tackle experience and pair him with Brown for LG.I’m taking a flyer on James Daniels at rg. Coming off injury will be similar ballpark as Scherff but much higher ceiling and only 27.We can then shy away from line at 13 however if Membou or Campbell maybe even banks fall to us I still probably take them. They can work in long term at either guard spot while being a contingency plan for either tackle as Jackson is often injured and Paul is an unknown.I’d also bang on Lamm’s door and ask him to give it another year at swing tackle rather than retire.