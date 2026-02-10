Offseason QB Market Including Tua

phinsforlife
Let's Go Canes!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 8,634
- Reaction score
- 15,451
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
I think the author's assumptions about Tua's value are quite aggressive, but good job by the Dolphins Front Office PR team getting this out there!
It also might be inevitable. Any contract this brutal to terminate is similarly brutal to trade. An acquiring team would take on a three-year deal with a $39 million base salary in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and be saddled with another $15 million option bonus if Tagovailoa is traded before the third day of the 2026 league year. Because Schefter reported that the Dolphins are willing to swallow some of Tagovailoa's contract to get a trade done, it's easy to infer that they'd take on the $15 million bonus. Yes, it would increase their 2026 dead cap hit after the trade to over $60 million, which would set the single-season record. But unlike in a post-June 1 release, they wouldn't have to take on any more dead cap in 2027.
I'd wager that the Dolphins don't just take on Tagovailoa's $15 million but also some more of the 2026 salary to make his contract more of a one-year deal in the $30 million range (with some team options behind). This would make Tagovailoa's compensation commensurate with the deal Darnold signed with Seattle, as a scheme-dependent quarterback with the right tool kit to manage an elite offense for the correct coaching staff.
It also might be inevitable. Any contract this brutal to terminate is similarly brutal to trade. An acquiring team would take on a three-year deal with a $39 million base salary in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and be saddled with another $15 million option bonus if Tagovailoa is traded before the third day of the 2026 league year. Because Schefter reported that the Dolphins are willing to swallow some of Tagovailoa's contract to get a trade done, it's easy to infer that they'd take on the $15 million bonus. Yes, it would increase their 2026 dead cap hit after the trade to over $60 million, which would set the single-season record. But unlike in a post-June 1 release, they wouldn't have to take on any more dead cap in 2027.
I'd wager that the Dolphins don't just take on Tagovailoa's $15 million but also some more of the 2026 salary to make his contract more of a one-year deal in the $30 million range (with some team options behind). This would make Tagovailoa's compensation commensurate with the deal Darnold signed with Seattle, as a scheme-dependent quarterback with the right tool kit to manage an elite offense for the correct coaching staff.
How QB-needy NFL teams can approach the bad offseason market
There are no surefire free agent QBs available this March, and the draft class has only one first-round lock. So what now for NFL teams that might need a quarterback?
www.espn.com