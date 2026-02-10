 Offseason QB Market Including Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offseason QB Market Including Tua

I think the author's assumptions about Tua's value are quite aggressive, but good job by the Dolphins Front Office PR team getting this out there!


It also might be inevitable. Any contract this brutal to terminate is similarly brutal to trade. An acquiring team would take on a three-year deal with a $39 million base salary in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and be saddled with another $15 million option bonus if Tagovailoa is traded before the third day of the 2026 league year. Because Schefter reported that the Dolphins are willing to swallow some of Tagovailoa's contract to get a trade done, it's easy to infer that they'd take on the $15 million bonus. Yes, it would increase their 2026 dead cap hit after the trade to over $60 million, which would set the single-season record. But unlike in a post-June 1 release, they wouldn't have to take on any more dead cap in 2027.

I'd wager that the Dolphins don't just take on Tagovailoa's $15 million but also some more of the 2026 salary to make his contract more of a one-year deal in the $30 million range (with some team options behind). This would make Tagovailoa's compensation commensurate with the deal Darnold signed with Seattle, as a scheme-dependent quarterback with the right tool kit to manage an elite offense for the correct coaching staff.

www.espn.com

How QB-needy NFL teams can approach the bad offseason market

There are no surefire free agent QBs available this March, and the draft class has only one first-round lock. So what now for NFL teams that might need a quarterback?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Yup I’ve stated this multiple times that Tua will have a lot of interest due to a pretty bad draft and free agent market. As much as people don’t like Tua and think he’s bad, he’ll be one of the best available options this offseason for teams.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Yup I’ve stated this multiple times that Tua will have a lot of interest due to a pretty bad draft and free agent market. As much as people don’t like Tua and think he’s bad, he’ll be one of the best available options this offseason for teams.
Click to expand...
It will be interesting, we shall see. I think we will have to eat the bulk of the contract, and we still might be not be able to get it done. But I have been wrong before, I hope I am wrong this time.
 
Tua will be similar if not worse than Russel Wilson. A bad draft and free agency will definitely lead to someone taking a chance on Tua. I highly doubt any cold weather team will take a chance, Tua has proven he sucks in the cold. I have heard of the Cardinals having interest but Tua will get eaten alive in that division. Cardinals wouldn’t win any divisional games lmao! I just can’t wait for the tua fan club to watch him suck on another team. My bet, Tua doesn’t play 8 games for any other team.
 
If I were Miami I'd offer Tua and cash for a draft pick. The higher the draft pick we get the more of his salary we pay up to 75%.
 
