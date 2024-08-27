OG Max Scharping released

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 1,082
- Reaction score
- 2,140
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Virginia
The Eagles released former 2019 2nd round draft pick OG Max Scharping. He just turned 28 so he is not that old. He could be worth a look.
I also read that as a veteran he doesn't have to clear waivers. He can sign with any team he wants to.
He played in all 17 games for the Bengals in 2023 but had no starts which seems kind of strange. Usually teams don't rotate their O-linemen during games.
I also read that as a veteran he doesn't have to clear waivers. He can sign with any team he wants to.
He played in all 17 games for the Bengals in 2023 but had no starts which seems kind of strange. Usually teams don't rotate their O-linemen during games.
Last edited: