OG Robert Hunt has a lot riding on a strong finish to the season

Nice article about Hunt and his upcomig contract situation with the Dolphins. His injury seems to have lite a fire under him to have his best football in the second half of our season.
This is the first time Hunt has missed time as a Miami Dolphin.
"Hunt, an impending free agent who has started 53 of the 58 NFL games he's played, was walking around fine during the bye week. He'll likely be back on the practice field when the Dolphins begin preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday."
