We need to all agree here that our D isn’t as good as we make them out to be. Yes they led the league in opponents scoring average but look at josh Allen’s numbers against us. Look at kyler Murray’s numbers against us. A dominant D doesn’t allow that. The biggest issue/weakness is our LBs. We can’t shadow a Mobile QB bc our LBs are too slow. And we need our safety’s for coverage. We NEED Parsons in this upcoming draft