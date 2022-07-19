 Ogbah: "Defense Can Be Scary This Year" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ogbah: "Defense Can Be Scary This Year"

Fin-Loco













Love it. Let's get even better than last year's 2nd half D PLUS field a top 7 offense.

www.nfl.com

Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is confident thanks to the team's hot end to last season and the returning players on the roster. He believes that combination could lead to a "scary" defense in 2022.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
G










Etuoo33













Last year, the first half when Tua went down, our offense couldn't sustain a drive or score regularly to let the D catch it's breath and they subsequently wilted later in the game. We (hopefully) will not have that as a problem this year.
 
