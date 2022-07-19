Ogbah: "Defense Can Be Scary This Year"

Fin-Loco
Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 17,278
- Reaction score
- 48,487
- Location
- Finally, The Offseason Ends!
Love it. Let's get even better than last year's 2nd half D PLUS field a top 7 offense.
Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022
Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is confident thanks to the team's hot end to last season and the returning players on the roster. He believes that combination could lead to a "scary" defense in 2022.
www.nfl.com