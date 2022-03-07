 Ogbah's Agent Says He'll Be Neither Re-Signed (before FA) Or Tagged | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ogbah's Agent Says He'll Be Neither Re-Signed (before FA) Or Tagged

Smart by Ogbah. Figure out what the market is for your hard work and talent. All it takes is one team to overpay.
 
Anyone who thought Ogbah was going to re-sign for anything less than market value was delusional. He was never going to come back, under those circumstances.
 
I had hopes he would be resigned before the start of fa. If he hits fa it’s over
 
Grier already said at the Combine they were close. They likely get it done. His agent and "the truth" do not always go hand-in-hand.
 
