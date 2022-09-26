Oh Me if Little Faith

And I don’t mean our present right tackle. I mean ME, myself and I. (My pronouns.. haha). I fell into the same trap.. the Bills are unbeatable bullies who will scare our team to death. Come on folks, admit it. More than some of us fell into the same trap. Understandable, for our heroes have been a carpet upon which the Bills.. and others had trod roughly. I vow to be a better fan in the future.