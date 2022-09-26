 Oh Me of Little Faith | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Oh Me of Little Faith

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

And I don’t mean our present right tackle. I mean ME, myself and I. (My pronouns.. haha). I fell into the same trap.. the Bills are unbeatable bullies who will scare our team to death. Come on folks, admit it. More than some of us fell into the same trap. Understandable, for our heroes have been a carpet upon which the Bills.. and others had trod roughly. I vow to be a better fan in the future.
 
I never felt that we were going to be outmatched in this game.
 
Most of us didn't, but you are forgiven. We welcome you back with open arms!
 
I picked the 'phins to win. I was pretty sure the game would be close and while we had some injuries, they had more.

That said... it was a VERY wavering endorsement.
 
