Oh No - Armstead Goes Down And Carted Off The Field

Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves practice on cart

Can we have a functional offensive line for 1 year please? Hopefully he is OK. This guy seems to be a walking injury. Some guys get hurt all of the time, others don't. Knew it when we signed him, and spent alot of $ too. It is so hard to have continuity on the OL when the left tackle keeps getting hurt, and you have to keep shuffling guys all over the place. For example, Isiah Wynn may have wrested the starting LG position from Eichenberg, and maybe we finally had stability there. Now does Wynn have to move to LT, and Eichenberg back in? And then Armstead comes back, everything moves around again. Then Armstead gets hurt again, and everyone moves. Or maybe it will be Kendall Lam all of the sudden at LT? You get the point. It is just frustrating to deal with this stuff on the OL every year. Also paying big money to guys like Armstead also is part of the reason why we don't have money for Wilkins. We had to do it because we were desperate at the position. The idea is to draft and develop well enough that you are not desperate at the position.