 Oh No - Armstead Goes Down And Carted Off The Field | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Oh No - Armstead Goes Down And Carted Off The Field

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
352
Reaction score
722
Age
47
Location
san diego
Can we have a functional offensive line for 1 year please? Hopefully he is OK. This guy seems to be a walking injury. Some guys get hurt all of the time, others don't. Knew it when we signed him, and spent alot of $ too. It is so hard to have continuity on the OL when the left tackle keeps getting hurt, and you have to keep shuffling guys all over the place. For example, Isiah Wynn may have wrested the starting LG position from Eichenberg, and maybe we finally had stability there. Now does Wynn have to move to LT, and Eichenberg back in? And then Armstead comes back, everything moves around again. Then Armstead gets hurt again, and everyone moves. Or maybe it will be Kendall Lam all of the sudden at LT? You get the point. It is just frustrating to deal with this stuff on the OL every year. Also paying big money to guys like Armstead also is part of the reason why we don't have money for Wilkins. We had to do it because we were desperate at the position. The idea is to draft and develop well enough that you are not desperate at the position.

www.cbssports.com

Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves practice on cart

Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves practice on cart
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
Last edited:
dolphinstalk.com

BREAKING: Terron Armstead Carted Off Practice Field - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins superstar left tackle Terron Armstead just was carted off the field with an apparent right leg injury sustained at the joint practice today between Miami and Houston. Armstead underwent arthroscopic knee surgery not long before training camp for some clean-up work to be done. No...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 


the usual suspects GIF
 
This team continually signs oft-injured players and expects different outcomes.
I don't want to jump to conclusions about the injury, but if he's out for a long time, the team may need to put in a request with the league to allow Tua to wear a few layers of bubble wrap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom