Oh, the horror!....I'd like to ask a non-draft related question - Opening Night!

So what are the chances we're invited on September 9th to go to Tampa to play the world champions? The champion always hosts the opening game sans the 100th season when Green Bay played Chicago. So the Bucs will be at home. I don't recall it ever being an inter-division game as that lacks national appeal very often. So that leave five games for teams that could go to Tampa to kick off 2021: Chicago, NY Giants, Dallas, Buffalo and Miami. I just think that currently, Chicago and New York lack the sizzle they're looking for, though both bring big markets to the screen for that night. I'm sure they'd probably love Dallas the most but Fox might want to save that one for later broadcast and NBC gets this game. So.....us or the Bills? What do you think? And has anyone heard anything yet as the schedule won't be released until mid-May?