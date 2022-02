LLoyd won’t be there at 29. He is likely a top 10 pick but will go no later than top 15, IMO.



Depending on his recovery from his injury, Metchie should be gone before the the Dolphins select in the second. If he is still on the board at that time, it will likely be because teams think he will miss much if not all of the 2022 because of his injury.



I would love to see the zdolphins get both Lloyd and Metchie but I will be surprised if they are able to draft either of them.



The rest of the players in this mock draft are okay, I guess.