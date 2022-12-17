OK, Game weather...

To this point the weather seems to be...



30 to 32 temp

Between 4 to 5 inches of Snow

Winds in the 10 miles per hour range



This is according to weather bug.



Though not exactly great conditions for a team that normally plays in warm to hot conditions, not horrible enough to turn the tide one way.



As Tua said, weather does not or should not matter, the players just needs to do their job.



Not a devastating game for the loser, but still a 🤞 HUGE GAME 🤞.