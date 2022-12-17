OK, Game weather...

tay0365
To this point the weather seems to be...
30 to 32 temp
Between 4 to 5 inches of Snow
Winds in the 10 miles per hour range
This is according to weather bug.
Though not exactly great conditions for a team that normally plays in warm to hot conditions, not horrible enough to turn the tide one way.
As Tua said, weather does not or should not matter, the players just needs to do their job.
Not a devastating game for the loser, but still a 🤞 HUGE GAME 🤞.
