 OK, Game weather... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
OK, Game weather...

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,565
Reaction score
17,724
Location
NJ
To this point the weather seems to be...

30 to 32 temp
Between 4 to 5 inches of Snow
Winds in the 10 miles per hour range

This is according to weather bug.

Though not exactly great conditions for a team that normally plays in warm to hot conditions, not horrible enough to turn the tide one way.

As Tua said, weather does not or should not matter, the players just needs to do their job.

Not a devastating game for the loser, but still a 🤞 HUGE GAME 🤞.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,531
Reaction score
2,779
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Well it’s unlikely that we will have home-field in the playoffs so might as well get used to the cold starting now.
 
