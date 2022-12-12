Ok guys, now that everyone told us what we already saw last night, how do we get better?

I get the frustration and the venting but I'm pretty sure 99% of the posters here watched the game. We don’t need a million threads telling us what we did bad as that game is over. What I want to talk about is what we have to do to play better in the games we have left. I'm disappointed too but we're still in the hunt to make the playoffs but to get in we'll have to play better on both sides of the ball so how do we do it?



I think it's start with the offense. We need to stop being so stubborn and start mixing things up. We're way too one dimensional right now with Tua throwing it to Hill and not getting anybody else involved. We're also going deep middle of the field even with the defense loading the middle of the field. That's what the chargers did and we did not adjust one bit. Run the ball, run a screen to the RB.....throw short to the TE's and get 6 or 7 yards on first down. Run a reverse maybe but you need to change things up or else the defense will just cover the middle of the field and take away what we do best.



As far as the defense. They're short handed and they're playing hard but need to get off the field on 3rd down and that's been a problem all season. Sorry but we need more from Chubb. Wilkins is having a great season. Seiler is playing great. Phillips is bringing it but we need other guys to step it up. if you're going to blitz then play press cause every time we blitz and play zone you have a guy wide open every single time.



Pretty much change things up. Not saying change everything and don't throw deep anymore and mix things up.

Anybody else got any ideas just feel free to post them but don't tell me about last night cause that game is over.