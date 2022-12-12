 Ok guys, now that everyone told us what we already saw last night, how do we get better? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ok guys, now that everyone told us what we already saw last night, how do we get better?

Danny

Danny

I get the frustration and the venting but I'm pretty sure 99% of the posters here watched the game. We don’t need a million threads telling us what we did bad as that game is over. What I want to talk about is what we have to do to play better in the games we have left. I'm disappointed too but we're still in the hunt to make the playoffs but to get in we'll have to play better on both sides of the ball so how do we do it?

I think it's start with the offense. We need to stop being so stubborn and start mixing things up. We're way too one dimensional right now with Tua throwing it to Hill and not getting anybody else involved. We're also going deep middle of the field even with the defense loading the middle of the field. That's what the chargers did and we did not adjust one bit. Run the ball, run a screen to the RB.....throw short to the TE's and get 6 or 7 yards on first down. Run a reverse maybe but you need to change things up or else the defense will just cover the middle of the field and take away what we do best.

As far as the defense. They're short handed and they're playing hard but need to get off the field on 3rd down and that's been a problem all season. Sorry but we need more from Chubb. Wilkins is having a great season. Seiler is playing great. Phillips is bringing it but we need other guys to step it up. if you're going to blitz then play press cause every time we blitz and play zone you have a guy wide open every single time.

Pretty much change things up. Not saying change everything and don't throw deep anymore and mix things up.
Anybody else got any ideas just feel free to post them but don't tell me about last night cause that game is over.
 
dolfan91

I think it be wise to mix in the Gailey offensive scheme with the Mcfraud scheme to build an all around offense. Gotta find a way to utilize the short/intermediate passing game and run the damn football. Take advantage of the open short areas of the field and stop trying to force the 15-18 yard mid field passing game. It's not working now that teams have adjusted their coverage to take that away.
 
eMCee85

Danny said:
You pretty much said it. Change the offense to what the defense is giving and taking away.

As far as defense. We need a new coordinator, badly. That ****ing play having 7 guys in the end zone before the half was the breaker for me. There's no reason the chargers can scheme up a good game plan against us (supposed best offense in the league) but we cannot do that to anyone....

Lastly, since McDaniel is going to be here another year, he needs to either let his O coordinator do his job and call the plays or hire someone else to do it. He needs to concentrate on both sides of the ball. Not just one.

When and if he gets the axe, we really need to bring in someone with experience at the HC job. I mean ffs, we keep hiring these people with no HC experience and hope for the best. That hasn't gotten us anywhere. With that comes the ****ing firing of Grier already... Good God this dude is the one common denominator in our suckage for the last 22 years...
 
TannDaMan17

We need to run the ball more effectively. Why are Tyreek and Waddle not getting the ball on reverses? Why are we not doing more stretches and pitches with the speed we have in the backfield? McDaniel is supposed to be an expert in the run game but I see no evidence of this. In terms of the passing game we need to get Gesicki involved, inexcusable to not get him any touches. It may also help to run some tighter formations with the WR's playing closer in so they have more room to work the sidelines when the middle gets clogged up.

On defense we need to play tighter coverage. The third and short with the DB's way off and the touchdown at the end of the half were completely inexcusable. Boyer is an idiot but he still has the rest of the season to turn this defense around or he needs to be shit canned. That's all I've got.
 
tay0365

We want to go intermediate or deep, but it's not happening, so start chipping away short if we're not getting it.

We have 3 of the fastest players in Football, get them the ball short, and allow them to make a 1 or 2 yard pass into a 5, 10, or much more yard pass.

Let teams die slowly by short pass. If they're going to take away the long pass. Let them suffer, until the long pass opens up.
 
Mr Fan

Danny said:
Cannot consistently win in this league putting less than 21 points, thus one must look at what the defense has been doing to us, namely taking away the middle of the field.

If you want to solve the problem, Tua must be able to attack the entirety of the field and force the defense out of his preferred middle zone. He must effectively throw the deep out to force them to respect the possibility.

A powerback is something I would love to see as well.....
 
I think McDaniel needs to settle down a bit...

He's calling games like his #1 goal is to completely crush opponents, which I dont think is a bad mindset to have but you also have to showcase situational awareness in the process... I dont mind going for the throat vs a simple win. It becomes problematic when the whole thing revolves around either Crush them or lose bad with no consideration for the possibility of a normal win. I also think these last 2 games were much tougher than people wanted to believe and this result isnt all that "outlier" as many here want to believe, even for a good team.

In the end, I expect the rookie coach to keep learning on the Job... The sky isnt falling, Fins are 8-5 and currently seeded 6th in the playoffs, with the #2 guy in the NFL in QB rating.
 
Danny

Pretty much most of us seem to agree that the first thing we need to do is adjust to what the defense is doing to us and take what they're giving us. Our offense is a quick strike offense and that can be good and bad......good to be able to score quickly because it's hard to go 14/15 plays each drive as something always goes wrong when you run that many plays......the bad about it is that if you don’t strike quick then is normally a 3 and out which puts our defense back on the field and even if we score quick, it puts the defense back on the field quick.........very hard to beat ANY team in the NFL when the other team has the ball on offense twice the amount of time than our own offense.
 
Danny said:
The only way this team ever gets better is for Ross to sell it. Until that happens, they will be shitty to mediocre, period, end of story.
 
C l u t c H 385

Tuas has to prove he can complete passes to the boundary or defenses would be stupid not to replicate last night. I'd also like to see some screens to the RBs.
 
NBP81 said:
I think McDaniel needs to settle down a bit...

He's calling games like his #1 goal is to completely crush opponents, which I dont think is a bad mindset to have but you also have to showcase situational awareness in the process... I dont mind going for the throat vs a simple win. It becomes problematic when the whole thing revolves around either Crush them or lose bad with no consideration for the possibility of a normal win. I also think these last 2 games were much tougher than people wanted to believe and this result isnt all that "outlier" as many here want to believe, even for a good team.

In the end, I expect the rookie coach to keep learning on the Job... The sky isnt falling, Fins are 8-5 and currently seeded 6th in the playoffs, with the #2 guy in the NFL in QB rating.
I agree with you about McDaniel being too aggressive but I’m a lot more concerned about where this season is headed than you seem to be. 8-5 is likely to become 8-6 with a defense that can’t get off the field or create turnovers and an offense that’s banged up and sputtering. To me, things don’t look promising.
 
dolfan91

The defense has also been on the field way to long. I think much of Miami's games have the opposing offense leading in time of possession. Miami can't afford to have its defense on the field for 40 minutes a game. That's not good.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Sirspud said:
Got to get away from the idea that the world ends if we get a two or three yard play. 3rd and 5 is immeasurably easier than 3rd and 10.
3rd and 5 is harder to defense than 3rd and 10.

Stop trying to get it all in one play. A long drive is ok
 
