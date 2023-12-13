Ok guys, venting all day yesterday was fine but it's time to turn the page and move on to the jets game

I said yesterday I couldn’t blame anybody here for being upset. The team has let us down so many times over the years and the frustration is real so I gave myself yesterday to get it out of my system but now it's time to move on. First, no need to fire our HC. He's a great young HC and will learn from his few mistakes.



No need to get rid of every player either. Yes we have so many injuries and that's going to make it a bigger challenge but what this team wants to accomplish is still there for the taking but it's one game at a time and it starts this week at home against the jets. Need to get back to winning. We can’t lay an egg again but lets just focus on what we need to do instead on what we didn’t do on Monday night.



Win this one to get to 10-4 and see how the other teams do but we must win OUR game this week.



I'm ready