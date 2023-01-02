Ok, Next Up Jets

Jets 17

Miami 10



Sorry but thats just how I see it right now. These games are always ruled by a higher power. Anyone who doesn’t know what I’m talking about, ask anyone who knows Fins history. The craziest things happens in games between these two teams, it feels like a Hollywood script writer writes the script for these games

The Jets D is good and they like their coach. Who knows what our players are thinking right now but rest assured they don’t trust Skyler Thompson. The other thing is every bad QB shines against our defense and I see it no differently for Mike White

When we need an inspirational win that’s when the Fins fail us and see this one no different

like I said, I’m not picking on our team, it’s just the way I see it today.

Jets defense will lay off our WRs and play back taking away the long pass that McD will once again try to force all day. And jets D won’t have to worry about other personnel stepping up because McD only uses Waddle and Hill. Our TEs and RBs will once again be a non factor