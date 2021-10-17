Ok now some reallity check.....

We soc, Tua socs, Palardy soc, offense soc, coaching soc, Igbo soc, injuries as expected when you have crystal WRs, not even a single good thing to look upon for the rest of the year. Being this bad aginst one of the worst teams on NFLs history just make us wonder why we are this bad after last year. This is the same old 3 year meltdown, we were fooled once again. Until we find the correct QB/Coach combo and have someone who has a clue on draft day we will not be competitive. All three key positions failed big time. To bad we will have to wait till years end to see those three replaced. Flores, Grier and Tua. Totally waste of time.