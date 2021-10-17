 Ok now some reallity check..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ok now some reallity check.....

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

We soc, Tua socs, Palardy soc, offense soc, coaching soc, Igbo soc, injuries as expected when you have crystal WRs, not even a single good thing to look upon for the rest of the year. Being this bad aginst one of the worst teams on NFLs history just make us wonder why we are this bad after last year. This is the same old 3 year meltdown, we were fooled once again. Until we find the correct QB/Coach combo and have someone who has a clue on draft day we will not be competitive. All three key positions failed big time. To bad we will have to wait till years end to see those three replaced. Flores, Grier and Tua. Totally waste of time.
 
Dollhouse

Tua played ok, but again he got out played by a rookie QB (NE with Mac Jones). There is no future here with this cast of characters. Ross needs to be calling Houston monday morning. By the way, the Jags executed brilliantly the last two plays of the game.
 
Digital

Bill Parcells - "You are what your record says you are."

Yeah .... we're 1-5 and once again vying for the top pick in the draft .... that's who we are right now.
 
Sirspud

Dollhouse said:
Tua played ok, but again he got out played by a rookie QB (NE with Mac Jones). There is no future here with this cast of characters. Ross needs to be calling Houston monday morning. By the way, the Jags executed brilliantly the last two plays of the game.
33/47 for 329 yards. We lost because when we got the ball with 4 minutes left we put the ball in Malcom brown and Salvon Ahmed's hands as much as we did our QB who had been on fire.

It's not bad QB play, it's bad coaching nullifying good performances and bringing the worst parts of your team to the forefront with the game on the line, because that's what inept coaching does.
 
justdon

My regret is ross won't sell the team to somebody that might give a damn about winning.
 
Sirspud

darefugee said:
Right. That's how he became and stays a billionaire, by not being a good judge of people.
I know nothing about Ross outside of football, but seeing as this is a Dolphins forum, and not Ross business interest forum, it's pretty much a provable fact that the guy picks bad people to run his football team.
 
emoticon

darefugee said:
Right. That's how he became and stays a billionaire, by not being a good judge of people.
He's a good judge of real estate people and an equally poor judge of football people. He should have just stayed in his lane.
 
