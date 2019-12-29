Ok, Ready?

Go

All along I’ve been saying that Flores may be our coach, being he’s able to get players coached up. But I’ve also said we need to see more, like seeing how he coaches in bigger games down the road. With that being said, this game may have been his first big building block. In NE against his former coach against a team trying to secure a bye week. Damn! Flores coached his *** off today. He threw the kitchen sink at the Patriots. This roster was breathing on fumes walking into this game and he had them prepared and hungry. Good job by all his coaches today. Would loved to have seen more blitzes this season but I get why we didn’t. Whatever mistakes Flores has made this year you can bet he’ll learn from them and grow from them, he’s that smart



Fitz. Been watching this guy for years and mostly I laughed at his play then I was against his signing. This was clearly his best professional season by far. He balled his *** off QBing a third rate offense. I’m fine with him as a backup next year. Yes, I want the new QB to take his lumps even if it’s Rosen.



Devante. Thank you for finally showing up. Can’t wait to see you with a complete offense around you.



I loved Laird this season but I still want him as our third or fourth best option by next year. But he’s earned a spot as far as I’m concerned. Whatever little hole the OLine can create, Laird finds them



We need to keep this WR group together for at least another year. They’re proven commodities from Parker down to Ford and it’s one less position we need to address. Ford is a gamer and you see his confidence more and more with each week. We just need Wilson to restructure his contract.



Van Ginkel. Another diamond we had in the rough. Wilkins didn’t have an astonishing rookie season but there’s no way I’m closing the book on him. He’s too talented. Rowe, Needham, Baker, Wiltz all keepers at least for depth.



I’m really excited about Gesicke’s future. I almost screamed in horror though when he grabbed his knee. For a second I worried about an ACL tear. See nothing but huge games from this guy. He plays like a winner and looks like an athlete now, not a crippled giraffe out there. So happy I didn’t see Walford this last game.



I know I’m posting all the positives right now but everyone here already know what the negatives are and the season is over now, so we move on.



I’ll say this, I post on a couple of other message boards for my other favorite sports teams, and going into off seasons I mostly take a break unless there’s something to talk about. But heading into this offseason I have a feeling we’re all gonna be quite busy on this site. So many decisions need to be made, free agent money to be spent, and college players to welcome. I’m very enthusiastic about having things to talk about here over the next several months and before we know it, July will be here.