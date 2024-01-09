OK...The hard way

First let's get the part of this that is not guessing but reality, where we know is a fact, no Miami will lose or will win...Facts.



If Miami miraculously win it all, they will be doing it the hard way, mostly away games (Unless the Steelers get very hot, Then Championship game in Miami). Miami will have to do it with key players out for rest of Playoffs/SB, and many other key players will be playing (If their playing) at nowhere near 100%.



Now here comes the part that I lay it out before starting. Though this is not a we can still win it all, or everything is great, if you believe 100% Miami has no chance in KC, or any chance of winning three away games in a row, please stop here, and sorry I wasted your time to this point.



Miami are and should be considered huge underdogs the way they gave away the #1 position, then gave away #2, but Miami is a tale of two teams, and though I expect this to be brutal, and a probable loss at any moment. Miami made their lives much tougher, and with all the losses of talent, especially on defense, they will have to play their butts off just to be in any game.



My feelings is, if that early team that was more organized, was having fun, and were as loose as any team shows up in the playoffs, with the Coaching finally having sat down, looked at what they have been doing in the last weeks, and create the perfect plan on Offense and Defense, this team is not the one we saw vs the Bills and Ravens.



Against the Chiefs, Miami absolutely has to run it down their throats, with pass plays here and there to keep them guessing. Defensively Miami can still get a slight pass rush (Blitz if you have to at points), but if X comes back, Miami can control the game the way they were in the 2nd half in Germany...In KC or not. This is not last years version of the Chiefs.



Bills are not that great during the playoffs, they make mistakes, they get too nervous maybe, last year Miami with a backup almost beat them. In Miami with far more talent missing, Miami lost because of a return, if Miami ends up seeing these guys again, the Talent will be much different in Miami's favor. Allen in Miami turned the ball over alot of times, Miami needs to make him pay for it.



Texans and Browns are talented teams, Miami are a more complete team then both of them, with better coaching. Just don't let being at their home get to them, especially the Browns who will be outside in the extreme cold (As most of the other opponents Miami will face).



The Ravens are the big scary bully that most teams will be very nervous playing, they have talent, they will be rested, and will be for the most part, healthy. Miami is missing key players on defense, and on Offense they are not exactly 100% healthy either, but this Dolphins offense and Dolphins Defense are both still better then the team last year or the year before that, that beat the Ravens. Miami just needs to go in there with confidence, and throw everything including the Kitchen sink...Don't hold back.



Finally if by some crazy playoffs, both the Dolphins and the Steelers meet, the good part will be they are playing in Miami, but the bad part is the Steelers did not get there because there was miracle after miracle happening in each game, if they reach the championship, they are playing scary good football, and Miami better not underestimate them if this bit of crazy were to happen.



I know the road will be extremely tough, and the odds are very low, but I am a Dolphins fan, and if they're still alive in the playoffs, then that tells me they still have a chance, and I will not stop believing until I see an opponents score higher then My Dolphins.



Sorry for this being so long, and if you read to the end, I appreciate it and

GO PHINS!!!!