If you want to know who stands to make the team as a UDFA, the best indicator is usually looking at where the team can afford (or is forced to carry) a really questionable player.



So, my bets are: (ranked)

1) Turk. Big leg, well-coached.

2) Aubrey Miller. We only have 4 ILBs on team.

3) Brandon Pili. Serious need for a backup DT

4) Ryan Hayes. 9th lineman option.



I think all of the others are fighting to make the practice squad... with the Center and Defensive Linemen having the best chances there.