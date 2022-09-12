 Okay, I’ve cooled off. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Okay, I’ve cooled off.

First of all I appreciate those individuals who were kind enough to make me realize that the vast majority of the posters on this forum are like me. They are Dolphin fans who just want the team to win.

While I have admitted all along that I am a big Tua fan. I have absolutely no problem with anyone who points out areas he can improve or certain plays in a game where he made a mistake in judgement. What bothers me is those individuals who just seem to want him to fail. To me those individuals hate to see Tua have any success and I honestly believe they would rather see the Dolphins lose than Tua play well.

For those of you who told me to just put those individuals on ignore. I probably already have one of the largest ignore list on this forum but there are several more posters I plan to add to my ignore list.

I do enjoy the vast majority of the posters on here and I would only be hurting my opportunity to continue to discuss my favorite team with those great Dolphin fans if I left the forum permanently. Thanks again to those who reached out to me and reminded me that I shouldn’t let a few malcontents get to me so much I would stop enjoying this great forum.

Now it’s time I start pressing that ignore button some more.
 
Tua is under every fan's microscope because this is his third year and the Dolphins have to determine whether or not he is worth extending. Tua cannot beat teams with his legs--nor with his arm strength. The team wants him to succeed but Tua is not worth extending unless he improves dramatically. Whether to exercise the fifth year option is not even a clear cut decision at this point.
 
I think I added 7 more today, some of whom I've never seen post before.

I don't see anyone posting that Tua is the be all and end all of QBs but the amount of sheer trashing I see of this young man is incomprehensible to me. Those are people that just hate life in general, I can only imagine.

Does he have stuff to work on and improve? Absolutely and he is the first to say it. There is not a QB that doesn't need improvement or someone like Brady or Mahomes would win the Super Bowl every year.

In any case, Tua AND the team have a lot to work on for the upcoming game against Baltimore. We don't exactly have a stellar record against them.

Anyone have a spare OL we can have?

At least our LS can snap.
 
pre game show was talking about mac jones as if he was a seasoned pro bowler and tua as if the franchise doesn't know what to do. i honestly believe mac is the most overrated qb in the league...he's protected by a good line and unfortunately the goat at coach. may shula rip
 
Do you really take this stuff so personally ? Dude it’s a fan forum with everyone entitled to their own opinion. They aren’t always going to agree with your narrative
 
I used to be on the forums a lot and arguing points (obviously not here).

Take a break - sometimes its surprising how much your mindset on here can carry over into real life
 
I didn’t even know there was an ignore option. Do you really care that much what other people think that you have to ignore them?

Personally, I’ll always root for Tua but it’s clear as day that he’s very limited physically so big balls McDaniel is going to have to scheme up this offense to put Tua in the best situations.
 
Some people make up their mind about a player early on and they want to be right so bad that they get blinded by it......I don’t think they hate Tua but they just want to be right so bad that they hope he fails so that they can say they were right....very sad indeed but it is what it is.....I don’t care if I'm right or wrong about any player as long as the team does well. Rooting for Tua all the way as he's our QB
 
