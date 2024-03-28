OL Aaron Brewer chats with Wingfield: "I'm speed. I fit perfectly."

How do you think your play style fits with Coach McDaniel?

It blends perfect. It's about speed. You got speed on the outside. Speed in the backfield. And that's me. I'm speed. I get to the 2nd level fast. Sideline to sideline. End zone to end zone. I fit perfectly into this program.



What's your favorite part about playing offensive line?

Offensive line got a different kind of mind. We with each other. There is no other position on the team like that. Where you're all at one time together, right next to each other. The success you have depends on each other, how you work together, that relationship and communication. That's a different type of ball and I love that.



Better backflip you or Tyreek Hill?

I think I got Tyreek on the back flip.



