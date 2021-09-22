 OL COACHING STAFF #1 ON LIST OF PROBLEMS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OL COACHING STAFF #1 ON LIST OF PROBLEMS

OL individual players highly questionable.... (problem ? yes ..Main problem No )


The HUGE problem people need to inform themselves with are the OL Coaching staff ... (Its essential !!!! )

Not only are they playing musical players ( should also not be overlooked ) But listen to their response to the press especially Barry Jackson (article) they have no clue of what to do. Also be fair to put much of the responsibility on Flores the architect of this beyond incompetent OL staff ( with a year experience ).
They tell us whats going on (which we mostly already know) but say little to nothing of whats actually going to be done. ( Why ? They don't know, and opening their mouths shows just how lost they are )
I know we all to a large degree deal ( Blame, Praise )mostly with the actual individual players, which is legit. BUT expand your knowledge

Thought I'd post this for those who are open and not afraid to criticize.

Until This staff gets upgraded to at least average (long way) we will be mediocre and inconsistent.
Point is if not doing now begin to be informed and educate and focus on what this STAFF is doing.
It's a train wreak and the players though the focus by all of us I'm beginning to see isn't the biggest problem.
Be open and turn your focus toward these 1st year clueless OL Coordinators.

It is the FIRST step needed to be taken and not sure the EGO it's going to face will want to allow it....
But don't fool yourself or be distracted by also questionable linemen the OL Staff whould be at the very top of the list to upgrade...
 
Coaches on the offensive side of the ball are not getting much done. Why did we not seek out a bright young, inventive offensive coordinator with a record of success in the NFL? Flo is a great coach but if he's an ego driven, flawed executive it will hamstring the team and we'll go nowhere fast. All of the churning is quite concerning! I never thought I'd say it but we were better off with Chan imo, at least so far.

Some players need to step up or be out of jobs. Albert Wilson, men catch the ball!! Jesse Davis, the whiffer!! The idea is to NOT get your QB killed!!
 
BSQ said:
Coaches on the offensive side of the ball are not getting much done. Why did we not seek out a bright young, inventive offensive coordinator with a record of success in the NFL? Flo is a great coach but if he's an ego driven, flawed executive it will hamstring the team and we'll go nowhere fast. All of the churning is quite concerning! I never thought I'd say it but we were better off with Chan imo, at least so far.

Some players need to step up or be out of jobs. Albert Wilson, men catch the ball!! Jesse Davis, the whiffer!! The idea is to NOT get your QB killed!!
That's true, and it's been said a million times since Sunday. They know it. We know it. Now what?
 
BSQ said:
Coaches on the offensive side of the ball are not getting much done. Why did we not seek out a bright young, inventive offensive coordinator with a record of success in the NFL? Flo is a great coach but if he's an ego driven, flawed executive it will hamstring the team and we'll go nowhere fast. All of the churning is quite concerning! I never thought I'd say it but we were better off with Chan imo, at least so far.

Some players need to step up or be out of jobs. Albert Wilson, men catch the ball!! Jesse Davis, the whiffer!! The idea is to NOT get your QB killed!!
This is scarry

Did you know that the LV Raiders are the number 1 NFL team creating pressure and they do it with a 4 man front.

Stay Home Tua Please.....
 
I expect a better performance this week, just a hunch.
 
Last Sunday, as I watched the game (as much as I could take) it was obvious the coaching on the offensive side of the ball did not have a clue or a plan. The game plan was as sorry last week as it was against New England. This is the biggest problem I see not talent because none of the players we complain about were bad selections they were for the most part drafted close to their projection. The issue as I see it is coaching and that's on Flo, he made a horrible mistake I believe in firing the first offensive coordinator. This was exacerbated by bringing in an aging guy to replace the innovative coach and the guy you bring in is for the QB you knew wasn't the long-term answer. As it stands in year three the offense has no identify and the lack of leadership has trickle down to the the other coaches hence the awful O-Line play. The offense I've seen the first two weeks will not win many games in this league and that is the HC's responsibility. Flores needs a offensive guy that can run the show and bring in his coaches, I don't think at this stage Flo can manage what needs to be done on the offensive and defensive side of the ball from and x's and o's perspective. Sad as this is going to be another lost year, I still would not tear it all down because there is some good things to work with but the emphasis needs to be put on not just getting talent but to find the right Offensive staff as this one is not that good. #M2C
 
I'll give the OL coach a little slack. A lot of new pieces and finding the right combo of 5 players isn't easy. And, I think everyone here realized the 1st 4-5 games would be disappointing - not only due to opponents, but due to learning curve. But, that's as far as I'll go. The OL, IMO, doesn't look like they practice much. They look lost on stunts/blitzes. Look weak in the run game. Slow in pass pro. OL is one group where technique can cover a lot. I see little technique. That's coaching
 
To my surprise, I find myself in universal agreement with your post.

I have no special insight into the quality of coaches and let their record speak for their general capabilities - good and bad. Because of this I need time to decide how well they are doing and because of that I usually "assume the best but am prepared for the worst" - It's the "homer" in me..

Last weeks game boiled down to two things:

1) The opponents game plan worked!
2) Our game plan didn't work and what was worse, there where no 2nd half corrections to makeup for that failing game plan.

If nothing else, this week will show what the team and coaching staff are really made of.

I'm looking forward to an interesting game, I can't help myself, it's the "homer" in me. I mean, why else be a fan?
 
One of the best post I've seen in here.
Only thing is IMO we need the improved staff to get a reasonable evaluation of the players. But First FIX the Coaching Staff.
 
" The OL, IMO, doesn't look like they practice much. They look lost on stunts/blitzes. Look weak in the run game. Slow in pass pro. OL is one group where technique can cover a lot. I see little technique. That's coaching "

LOL, Think that more than enough for me, like we need to see more ?
 
It’s true that we have no idea what’s going on in terms of practice, teaching and film room. But we see the final results. The guys look unprepared, don’t seem to know their assignments, and had too many penalties (undisciplined). They have even had two different illegal downfield penalties in two games.

The staff moves guys around, including young guys, and there’s no really good plan to get guys developed as a unit.

So, no, we do not see what’s going on directly, but the results speak for themselves. They have the season to turn this bleep around and form a cohesive unit or else I’d imagine heads will roll.
 
You look at the Chiefs O line. They literally picked up three guys I was high on. Guard Trey Smith was a stud at Tennessee. I saw him play in a bowl game and he looked to me like a top 40 or 50 type of player athletically. He went late though because of a health condition. They signed Joe Thuney even though they have a high end roster and have to pay marquee guys. He’s under 290 pounds but quick and tough. They drafted Creed Humphrey who I also coveted. Done. No big deal. We turn it into a concept as complicated as nuclear fission.
 
