OL COACHING STAFF #1 ON LIST OF PROBLEMS

cuzinvinny
Starter
- Joined
- May 27, 2011
- Messages
- 2,801
- Reaction score
- 1,353
OL individual players highly questionable.... (problem ? yes ..Main problem No )
The HUGE problem people need to inform themselves with are the OL Coaching staff ... (Its essential !!!! )
Not only are they playing musical players ( should also not be overlooked ) But listen to their response to the press especially Barry Jackson (article) they have no clue of what to do. Also be fair to put much of the responsibility on Flores the architect of this beyond incompetent OL staff ( with a year experience ).
They tell us whats going on (which we mostly already know) but say little to nothing of whats actually going to be done. ( Why ? They don't know, and opening their mouths shows just how lost they are )
I know we all to a large degree deal ( Blame, Praise )mostly with the actual individual players, which is legit. BUT expand your knowledge
Thought I'd post this for those who are open and not afraid to criticize.
Until This staff gets upgraded to at least average (long way) we will be mediocre and inconsistent.
Point is if not doing now begin to be informed and educate and focus on what this STAFF is doing.
It's a train wreak and the players though the focus by all of us I'm beginning to see isn't the biggest problem.
Be open and turn your focus toward these 1st year clueless OL Coordinators.
It is the FIRST step needed to be taken and not sure the EGO it's going to face will want to allow it....
But don't fool yourself or be distracted by also questionable linemen the OL Staff whould be at the very top of the list to upgrade...
The HUGE problem people need to inform themselves with are the OL Coaching staff ... (Its essential !!!! )
Not only are they playing musical players ( should also not be overlooked ) But listen to their response to the press especially Barry Jackson (article) they have no clue of what to do. Also be fair to put much of the responsibility on Flores the architect of this beyond incompetent OL staff ( with a year experience ).
They tell us whats going on (which we mostly already know) but say little to nothing of whats actually going to be done. ( Why ? They don't know, and opening their mouths shows just how lost they are )
I know we all to a large degree deal ( Blame, Praise )mostly with the actual individual players, which is legit. BUT expand your knowledge
Thought I'd post this for those who are open and not afraid to criticize.
Until This staff gets upgraded to at least average (long way) we will be mediocre and inconsistent.
Point is if not doing now begin to be informed and educate and focus on what this STAFF is doing.
It's a train wreak and the players though the focus by all of us I'm beginning to see isn't the biggest problem.
Be open and turn your focus toward these 1st year clueless OL Coordinators.
It is the FIRST step needed to be taken and not sure the EGO it's going to face will want to allow it....
But don't fool yourself or be distracted by also questionable linemen the OL Staff whould be at the very top of the list to upgrade...