OL COACHING STAFF #1 ON LIST OF PROBLEMS

cuzinvinny said: OL individual players highly questionable.... (problem ? yes ..Main problem No )





The HUGE problem people need to inform themselves with are the OL Coaching staff ... (Its essential !!!! )



Not only are they playing musical players ( should also not be overlooked ) But listen to their response to the press especially Barry Jackson (article) they have no clue of what to do. Also be fair to put much of the responsibility on Flores the architect of this beyond incompetent OL staff ( with a year experience ).

They tell us whats going on (which we mostly already know) but say little to nothing of whats actually going to be done. ( Why ? They don't know, and opening their mouths shows just how lost they are )

I know we all to a large degree deal ( Blame, Praise )mostly with the actual individual players, which is legit. BUT expand your knowledge



Thought I'd post this for those who are open and not afraid to criticize.



Until This staff gets upgraded to at least average (long way) we will be mediocre and inconsistent.

Point is if not doing now begin to be informed and educate and focus on what this STAFF is doing.

It's a train wreak and the players though the focus by all of us I'm beginning to see isn't the biggest problem.

Be open and turn your focus toward these 1st year clueless OL Coordinators.



It is the FIRST step needed to be taken and not sure the EGO it's going to face will want to allow it....

But don't fool yourself or be distracted by also questionable linemen the OL Staff whould be at the very top of the list to upgrade... Click to expand...

Last Sunday, as I watched the game (as much as I could take) it was obvious the coaching on the offensive side of the ball did not have a clue or a plan. The game plan was as sorry last week as it was against New England. This is the biggest problem I see not talent because none of the players we complain about were bad selections they were for the most part drafted close to their projection. The issue as I see it is coaching and that's on Flo, he made a horrible mistake I believe in firing the first offensive coordinator. This was exacerbated by bringing in an aging guy to replace the innovative coach and the guy you bring in is for the QB you knew wasn't the long-term answer. As it stands in year three the offense has no identify and the lack of leadership has trickle down to the the other coaches hence the awful O-Line play. The offense I've seen the first two weeks will not win many games in this league and that is the HC's responsibility. Flores needs a offensive guy that can run the show and bring in his coaches, I don't think at this stage Flo can manage what needs to be done on the offensive and defensive side of the ball from and x's and o's perspective. Sad as this is going to be another lost year, I still would not tear it all down because there is some good things to work with but the emphasis needs to be put on not just getting talent but to find the right Offensive staff as this one is not that good. #M2C