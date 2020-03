I like building from inside out. For offensive line I would use the draft for OT as that would save us future cap costs and OTs are very good in the draft. I would also look for a starting center in the draft as I think there are some very good ones there.

For Free Agency I would definitely sign a starting OG as there are very good ones there. Maybe a Center or Tackle only if it is a reasonable cost (not overpaying).

I think edge rusher should be gotten in this draft. There are good edge rushers in this draft in second and third rounds.

For CB I would go Free agency as there are very good ones we can sign. If yes then wait for third day to draft another CB to develop.

I would use the draft for a safety to replace Rashad Jones.