OL Grading for Texans Game - Full first half grading and maybe a few surprises

This week I'll be grading every player that plays on the OL for the first half. I'll use the simple grading format that I used last time, and just make comments on good and bad factors (without having it impact their grade on plays).



I'm very excited to see Ajax, Uluave, Jones, and Wynn again. Hoping for an outstanding game. Don't be surprised if we don't see Eich, Armstead (of course), and Williams and Hunt (much). I say this about Hunt and Williams because we have a lot of players we need to get quality time with at OG and Center.



For the many of you that are Eich haters - Don't get too excited about him likely not playing. He's still in the mix and has a solid chance to start at LG against the Chargers. Regardless, I'm pumped that we appear to have more than a few options at our INSIDE OL positions. May the best OL win!



Prediction: I suspect Lamm is dinged up (I havent heard a thing that he isnt playing, but don't think he will)... so if thats the case our starting line will be for the Texans: I do think there's a possibility we let Smith get the LT start, but to me it is a much better situation to go with Wynn or Lamm in the first half then Smith in the 2nd half.

Start:

- LT Wynn

- LG Jones

- C Williams

- RG Hunt

- Jackson



2nd Half:

-LT Smith

- LG Feeney

- Uluave

- Cotton

- Hayes



Expect a lot of Jones, Feeney, Uluave, and Smith.