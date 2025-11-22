OL Numbers And Issues

I think all 3 will be back as “starters” prior to training camp. The draft will determine if we move on from Jackson since it would free up a chunk of cap space.



I would personally like to see us target a kid like Logan Jones day 2. He is a 4 year starter at Iowa and arguably the best zone blocking scheme fit pure IOL. As much as I like Brewer, he only has 1 year left on his deal and there is no chance we are getting him for $7M a year. He could easily cost double that and we might not be able to afford it. Jones could compete with Jonah at LG and eventually transition inside if we don’t resign Brewer (he is a true C with 48 consecutive starts and counting).



Obviously, if we get a new GM and McDaniel is fired everything is up in the air. I would prefer to see someone bring in more of a downhill power blocking scheme. In which case I’d still keep Daniels and make Jackson a post June 1st cut.