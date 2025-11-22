 OL Numbers And Issues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OL Numbers And Issues

Can Austin Jackson’s health be trusted to give him another year at right tackle? Next Sunday against New Orleans, Jackson seems positioned to return from a toe injury that has sidelined him since the opener. He’s fine when healthy, but the problem is that he has played in just one of Miami’s last 20 games since last Nov. 4, because of knee and toe injuries. Keep in mind that Jackson is due $9.9 million next season (none of that is guaranteed) with a $15.8 million cap hit. If the Dolphins decide to part ways, his cap hit would be $13.8 million if the Dolphins release or trade him before June 1, but just $4.3 million after June 1 (with a $9.5 million hit in 2027). The first inclination here: See how well he plays over the final six games. If he’s mediocre or injured again, and if Miami drafts a right tackle in the first two rounds in April, consider making him a post-June 1 cut. But there’s no reason to rush into a decision before the draft.

Should James Daniels return at right guard and should Jonah Savaiinaea return unopposed at left guard? Daniels, who signed a three-year deal with Miami in March but hasn’t played since the opener, needs to make it back from a pectoral injury to convince the Dolphins he’s the same player who remarkably permitted only two sacks over his final 39 games (and 1367 pass blocking snaps) with Pittsburgh. He has missed 23 of the past 24 games, factoring in last year’s torn Achilles in Week 4 for the Steelers. Daniels, at his best, is far better than Dolphins fill-in starter Cole Strange, who is ranked 73rd of 80 guards by PFF. Daniels remains a bargain next season ($1.3 million base salary). His 2026 Dolphins cap hit would drop from $4.9 million to $1.2 million with a post-June 1 cut. (It’s $4.8 million pre-June 1.) If he’s healthy, it’s sensible to give him another season. As for Savaiinaea, he’s coming off one of his two best games against Washington, per PFF. But in PFF’s estimation, he hasn’t played above average in a single game this year and the web site ranks him 80th among 80 guards. He leads all NFL guards in quarterback pressures allowed (30) and has yielded the second-most sacks (four). Beyond Tagovailoa’s future, there’s no more important offensive issue over the final six weeks than getting a read on whether Miami can confidently project him as an unquestioned starter in 2026.

AJax is strange. No significant injuries in college, but can't remain healthy in the NFL. Even if he starts next year, Miami needs to try for a replacement.
Daniels should be penciled in next year. I don't want to try to replace 3 OLmen.
Sav has improved. Seems to me his technique is poor (fixable) and needs NFL muscle. I wouldn't say "unopposed," but I expect a better version in '26
 
If we trying to make this run then get their asses on the field and continue this run game heavy take the ball away from Tua except only in play action situations.
 
I think all 3 will be back as “starters” prior to training camp. The draft will determine if we move on from Jackson since it would free up a chunk of cap space.

I would personally like to see us target a kid like Logan Jones day 2. He is a 4 year starter at Iowa and arguably the best zone blocking scheme fit pure IOL. As much as I like Brewer, he only has 1 year left on his deal and there is no chance we are getting him for $7M a year. He could easily cost double that and we might not be able to afford it. Jones could compete with Jonah at LG and eventually transition inside if we don’t resign Brewer (he is a true C with 48 consecutive starts and counting).

Obviously, if we get a new GM and McDaniel is fired everything is up in the air. I would prefer to see someone bring in more of a downhill power blocking scheme. In which case I’d still keep Daniels and make Jackson a post June 1st cut.
 
