OL - one man's opinion

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
Obviously, before the draft

Projected 2020 Dolphins offensive line as of 3/23:

Left Tackle – Julien Davenport
Left Guard – Ereck Flowers
Center – Ted Karras
Right Guard – Michael Deiter
Right Tackle – Jesse Davis

Where does Miami Dolphins offensive line overhaul stand?

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive is going to look drastically different than the one we saw in 2019. That isn’t necessarily breaking news — but the first round of reinforcements are offici…
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Jun 2, 2002
I'd say the odds of Davenport ending up as a starting tackle are slim to none. That's the one position Grier and co. really need to hit on in this draft if there is any hope for near term success for this offense. If they strike out in the draft and its Davis or some other castoff manning the position it'll be another long and painful ride.
 
Ikema

Ikema

Apr 30, 2006
Who do you like and when. I would like to see us come out of the first with a OT hopefully one from the top five. Then I would like to see a strong guard or center. I guess I'm not saying anything the article didn't, but that is where my mind is. Then BAP the rest of the way hopefully picking up some depth
 
dnespins

dnespins

Apr 29, 2004
davenport will get replaced by a draft pick, but jesse davis at tackle 2 years into the grier/flores era is unacceptable.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

May 27, 2011
LG - Ereck Flowers
C - Ted Karras ....................son of Mongo
RG - maybe Davis

Deiter still a huge question for me. Don't really know how and if he will develop into an actual dependable starter but for now he'd be #1 backup, joining Davenport and Davis (preferably bac-up G) in which all three still critically important knowing how often OL go down. But don't see them as starters, even now..

So clearly the OT position is not on the team IMO yet.
 
DolfinJohnNY

DolfinJohnNY

May 11, 2017
dnespins said:
davenport will get replaced by a draft pick, but jesse davis at tackle 2 years into the grier/flores era is unacceptable.
Click to expand...
He's a ****roach! Our OL will be good-to-great when DAVIS becomes our 6th OL/Swing OT/OG). I like DAVIS but him at his best would be in that 6th man role.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
Ikema said:
Who do you like and when. I would like to see us come out of the first with a OT hopefully one from the top five. Then I would like to see a strong guard or center. I guess I'm not saying anything the article didn't, but that is where my mind is. Then BAP the rest of the way hopefully picking up some depth
Click to expand...
Personally, this OL can be tricky. The final position of Davis, Karras, and deiter are unknown and, IMO, Deiter starting isn't assured.
Tentatively, it's Karras as OC, Flowers at OG, and Davis at OG or OT. That said, I have no idea how Miami rates Daveport, but I wasn't impressed in '19. Still, I won't be surprised if Miami is monitoring cuts for another OLman
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Mar 30, 2018
Im okay with Davenport, perhaps if they draft a LT he can move to right side, or stay at LT if they draft a RT. Karras can stay. Dieter and Flower at LG can stay. I'd target a RG in late rounds, Simon Stepaniak. Next year the Bama RG is coming out, maybe they'll have a chance to take him with all the picks.

Something like this perhaps:

LT: Cleveland (or the right side)
LG: Dieter, (Flowers)
C: Karras
RG: Davis, (Stepaniak)
RT: Davenport (or the left side)
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Jul 24, 2004
I wouldn't be surprised if they don't try to move Flowers to the right side where he could be interchangeable with the ever shaky Davis. We need 2 Tackles, Flowers at RT??
 
