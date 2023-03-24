 OL question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OL question

Jssanto

Jssanto

I just read todays article on dolphins podcast. All talk about the OL.
They seem to feel the front office is satisfied with our current guys - better coaching for Liam and better coaching and health for Jackson.
The author did feel we might resign one of last years guys like Snell, Little, or Fischer.
I really do not have great confidence in this plan.
Is Fangios scheme going to play to the strengths our guys do have?
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I think Eichenberg will surprise people. He was an excellent college player who in year one in Miami played in a crap offense. He switched positions last year then got injured.
I wouldn't give up on Eichenberg yet. That's my personal feeling. I think he's going to be at worst solid once he settles in.
Unpopular opinion, I know. But college players like he was tend not to flat out suck in the NFL (USUALLY!) without an injury situation or coaching. Maybe he will suck, but I want him to get one more shot.
 
BD Fins

BD Fins

Lost me Frangio is DC not OL.
Or you talking Frangio just for D?
 
BD Fins

BD Fins

Hoping for the same for Jackson.
Showed some positives as a rookie then The O just blew up with Flo not much help.
Last year again brief flash or two but injury killed it.
He is still young and learning so if they can get a decent OL coach [uncertain about Butch] he may still prosper.
 
lynx

lynx

That's a good post. He was playing fairly well when he got hurt, I'd say we give him a chance. Injuries derailed AJ as well, I'm interested to see if he bounces back
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Yeah, I don't know what to think about Jackson, but I'm hoping we can find out. I'd give him a shot, but I'd like them to have Shell ready to step in, just in case.
Next off-season, RT would then have to be priority one if Jackson flops. Most other positions would be relatively set for the last year of Tua's rookie deal.
 
BD Fins

BD Fins

Wouldn't be surprised if they drafted some OL help, after TE seems the most needed.
 
AL R

AL R

Well count me on the other side of the coin. I think Jones played better and never should of lost the job when Eich returned.

Jackson I still have a little hope for if he can stay healthy.

The plan of ‘force feeding’ these guys as starters to me is the most concerning position on the team going into next year- with TE right behind it
 
Danny

Danny

I don’t think the team is just fine with who we got but I think they're done for now adding players till the draft. I said this before, once the draft is done the team will see what they need and after the June cuts they could make a move or two.

As for Eich and Ajax, I think they'll both get a chance in camp/pre season to see if the team can count on them or not. They're going into camp pretty much as starters but not guaranteed that they will start week one. They need to earn it.
 
