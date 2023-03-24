OL question

Jssanto
Club Member
I just read todays article on dolphins podcast. All talk about the OL.
They seem to feel the front office is satisfied with our current guys - better coaching for Liam and better coaching and health for Jackson.
The author did feel we might resign one of last years guys like Snell, Little, or Fischer.
I really do not have great confidence in this plan.
Is Fangios scheme going to play to the strengths our guys do have?
