OL Update From The Team - Driscoll Gone Now Too

I would add to below, the fact that the UDFA center Andrew Meyer actually made the team seems to suggest Brewer might miss some time to start the season.

Grier said that he and Mike McDaniel were joking Wednesday about reporters seeming more concerned with the offensive line than the Dolphins are, going back to last season. Grier cited reporters suggesting “that the offensive line is not good enough” but noted that the Dolphins had a “pretty good offense the last two years. Those guys have worked their tails off. We feel confident in them. [Offensive line coach Butch Barry and offensive coordinator Frank Smith] have done a great job. We are confident in the offensive line. We always kind of chuckle” about the media having doubts. But that offensive line not only lost top starters in Williams and Hunt, but they also will begin the season without guard Isaiah Wynn and possible center Aaron Brewer. And Jack Driscoll, the only veteran guard added in the offseason, was released Wednesday to make room for former Green Bay receiver Grant DuBose. Brewer’s status for the opener is in question because of a hand injury. Wynn will begin the season the reserve/physically unable to perform list after last October’s quadriceps injury. Asked if Wynn will play this season, Grier said: “Yeah, that’s the plan. He’s worked his tail off. That’s the plan, but we’ll see.”

This is my week 1 starting OL prediction.

LT Armstead

LG Jones

C Meyer

RG Eichenberg

RT Jackson
 
u might be right. having a UDFA at center, with Eichenberg next to him, scares the crap out of me. they are trying to get our new $50mm per year QB mushed?
 
If Brewer is not ready for week 1 then another possibility would be Eichenberg at C and Cotton at RG.
 
