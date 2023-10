It doesn't surprise me. McDaniel has found the it factor, that was missing in 2022. Not only did he find a way to get Miami's running game going, but he completely changed the overall offense, all while keeping the explosiveness. He's incorporated the short passing game into the downfield pass offense from last year. He's using the pass game and motion to clear out LOS defenders, to open huge running lanes for the RB's. The illusion of the pass with all that motion has defenders on their heels.



The guy has won me over. He's completely transformed the Miami Dolphins. The beauty of it all is, there's more too come, more that still hasn't happened. Once defenses start to adjust, we'll see what Miami has in regards to countering those adjustments. Finally an offense for the ages.