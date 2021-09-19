Old guy take week 2

I didn’t watch the game. We had a shoot today so Twitter was the best I could do. However, its simple…,



We have a non existent Oline. That’s it. That’s all.



You can have Marino. With the current line, all of you calling for Tuas head would be calling for Marino’s as well. You shall have no passing game with this line….



You can have Csonka. With the current line, you’d be calling for his head as well. You shall have no running game with this line….



From what I hear tell, the D got pissed and played, at least in the first half before they got gassed. Our D is not the issue.



If your O sucks (as it will with no line), your D gets gassed and wears out. It really is that simple.



I am not a Tua apologist. I’m not advocating him, nor am I condemning him. Because I don’t know how good or bad he is.



And until we get a line, neither do you.



We’re not fixing the line this year, far too late for that. We now know how we stack up against a serious playoff contender. Piss poor.



As always, coaching. The team looked as though it had no right to be on an NFL field today. Turnstile line, dropped passes. Now our QB is racked up….



Shula would be screaming for blood. And he’d get it.



We’ve fixed half the team. Yeah, the half that wasn’t bad to begin with. But the other half…..



Guys can holler for a QB. Tua, Watson. Whatever. Or fix the RB situation. Receivers….



Those folks think that’s how the game is played. But it isn’t.



It starts (and ends, as you saw today) with the line. Watson ain’t gonna save us.



Neither would Dan Marino.