Old guy take week 2

I didn’t watch the game. We had a shoot today so Twitter was the best I could do. However, its simple…,

We have a non existent Oline. That’s it. That’s all.

You can have Marino. With the current line, all of you calling for Tuas head would be calling for Marino’s as well. You shall have no passing game with this line….

You can have Csonka. With the current line, you’d be calling for his head as well. You shall have no running game with this line….

From what I hear tell, the D got pissed and played, at least in the first half before they got gassed. Our D is not the issue.

If your O sucks (as it will with no line), your D gets gassed and wears out. It really is that simple.

I am not a Tua apologist. I’m not advocating him, nor am I condemning him. Because I don’t know how good or bad he is.

And until we get a line, neither do you.

We’re not fixing the line this year, far too late for that. We now know how we stack up against a serious playoff contender. Piss poor.

As always, coaching. The team looked as though it had no right to be on an NFL field today. Turnstile line, dropped passes. Now our QB is racked up….

Shula would be screaming for blood. And he’d get it.

We’ve fixed half the team. Yeah, the half that wasn’t bad to begin with. But the other half…..

Guys can holler for a QB. Tua, Watson. Whatever. Or fix the RB situation. Receivers….

Those folks think that’s how the game is played. But it isn’t.

It starts (and ends, as you saw today) with the line. Watson ain’t gonna save us.

Neither would Dan Marino.
 
All that and you didnt watch the game? Nice… glad you made a thread for this.

Lol just messing with ya.

Most of what you said was pretty spot on… o line sucks and offense left alot to be desired… skill position dropped the ball literally.
Decades of experience with my beloved Dolphins. A Twitter feed told me all I needed to know.

Now how sorry is that? Sigh…10 years with a miserable line. Somebody needs to get canned….
 
All that and you didnt watch the game? Nice… glad you made a thread for this.

Lol just messing with ya.

Most of what you said was pretty spot on… o line sucks and offense left alot to be desired… skill position dropped the ball literally.
He was actually the fortunate one on here. He was doing something productive while many of us were wasting three plus hours watching whatever that was today.
 
One thing I’m getting really tired of, and that’s talking about how bad our OLine is and why we can’t get a read on our QBs. This is inexcusable and Grier and Flores are responsible
 
No oline.
How many dropped passes? KEY dropped passes. 1 for a TD.
Waddle muffed punt.
Howard dropped INT.
Byron Jones missed INT opportunity.
Missed blocking assignments when RB is to get rusher.
Penalties.
After an injury timeout, Miami had to use a TO before running their play. Seriously?
This was one of the worst games I've seen from a team that is supposed to be a playoff contender. The Bills are good, and probably were primed to bounce back after a tough loss.
But today was utter garbage.
 
PURE and SIMPLE WE LACK PHYSICALITY. WE GOT PUNCHED IN THE MOUTH AND DID NOT RESPOND. SECURITY SHOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED! THIS WAS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. WE TOOK AN *** WHIPPING AT HOME.
LOL funny as hell....call the domestic violence hotline for the Dolphins.
 
I didn’t watch the game. We had a shoot today so Twitter was the best I could do. However, its simple…,

We have a non existent Oline. That’s it. That’s all.

You can have Marino. With the current line, all of you calling for Tuas head would be calling for Marino’s as well. You shall have no passing game with this line….

You can have Csonka. With the current line, you’d be calling for his head as well. You shall have no running game with this line….

From what I hear tell, the D got pissed and played, at least in the first half before they got gassed. Our D is not the issue.

If your O sucks (as it will with no line), your D gets gassed and wears out. It really is that simple.

I am not a Tua apologist. I’m not advocating him, nor am I condemning him. Because I don’t know how good or bad he is.

And until we get a line, neither do you.

We’re not fixing the line this year, far too late for that. We now know how we stack up against a serious playoff contender. Piss poor.

As always, coaching. The team looked as though it had no right to be on an NFL field today. Turnstile line, dropped passes. Now our QB is racked up….

Shula would be screaming for blood. And he’d get it.

We’ve fixed half the team. Yeah, the half that wasn’t bad to begin with. But the other half…..

Guys can holler for a QB. Tua, Watson. Whatever. Or fix the RB situation. Receivers….

Those folks think that’s how the game is played. But it isn’t.

It starts (and ends, as you saw today) with the line. Watson ain’t gonna save us.

Neither would Dan Marino.
What’s interesting about that take is the first two points you made were “if we had Marino “ “ if we had Csonka “ we have not had stars at either position since Marino and Ricky Our o line also has been average to very bad throughout the span
Do you think the long term inability to build an effective line has to do with not having stars at either position ? I fully believe a great qb and or a great rb will always make the line look better than they are. This current line is not salvageable but I’m talking big picture
 
No oline.
How many dropped passes? KEY dropped passes. 1 for a TD.
Waddle muffed punt.
Howard dropped INT.
Byron Jones missed INT opportunity.
Missed blocking assignments when RB is to get rusher.
Penalties.
After an injury timeout, Miami had to use a TO before running their play. Seriously?
This was one of the worst games I've seen from a team that is supposed to be a playoff contender. The Bills are good, and probably were primed to bounce back after a tough loss.
But today was utter garbage.
Yeah.....that about sums it up.
 
What’s interesting about that take is the first two points you made were “if we had Marino “ “ if we had Csonka “ we have not had stars at either position since Marino and Ricky Our o line also has been average to very bad throughout the span
Do you think the long term inability to build an effective line has to do with not having stars at either position ? I fully believe a great qb and or a great rb will always make the line look better than they are. This current line is not salvageable but I’m talking big picture
With a good OL and a decent RB, I truly believe Tua would be an excellent QB. Yet as you point out, the current OL is not good. In fact it is downright awful.

So judging Tua when he has to play behind the worst OL in the NFL isn’t really fair but I realize the Tua haters blame him for everything, including the terrible play of the OL.
 
No oline.
How many dropped passes? KEY dropped passes. 1 for a TD.
Waddle muffed punt.
Howard dropped INT.
Byron Jones missed INT opportunity.
Missed blocking assignments when RB is to get rusher.
Penalties.
After an injury timeout, Miami had to use a TO before running their play. Seriously?
This was one of the worst games I've seen from a team that is supposed to be a playoff contender. The Bills are good, and probably were primed to bounce back after a tough loss.
But today was utter garbage.
I understand the frustration. But you can’t get upset with X for not getting an Int. He has a better catch rate than our WRs. Lol
 
With a good OL and a decent RB, I truly believe Tua would be an excellent QB. Yet as you point out, the current OL is not good. In fact it is downright awful.

So judging Tua when he has to play behind the worst OL in the NFL isn’t really fair but I realize the Tua haters blame him for everything, including the terrible play of the OL.
Gaskins is averaging over 5ypc. And he’s a great receiver out of the backfield. He is not the problem.
 
