Old guy take: Week 3

Before you all lose your minds (if you haven’t already), this was a game we expected to lose. And badly.

I’m not that guy who tries to make it look as though this guy or that guy inspires hope, we are on the way up, etc…

Because we’re not. In short, we just aren’t very good.

This is not a personnel issue. Nor a Tua issue (obviously not today). Nor a line issue. The O line played pissed for a bit. Did well.

For a bit.

Nor a D issue, which was said to be (and certainly is) the strength of our team.

Coaching. That’s it. That’s all. Our coaches suck out load. They are terrible.

Come out and dominate. They said we’d need a defensive TD, brought to you courtesy of Mr. Roberts. The line played angry. This terrible line against a ferocious defense, pass rushing SOBs. Eased it down with the (!) running game and brought it home.

14-0 Dolphins.

Then the coaching (and game) went to ****.

Line eased off. Raiders D line pressed and we saw a rerun of last week. And nobody did anything about it.

Coaching.

Screen from the end zone. Was that real? Did that call get called? Safety.

Coaching.

Piss, piss poor play calling. Just terrible.

Coaching (X2, this double OC BS must end, NOW!)

D gets gassed due to an overage of time on the field.

We just tied the game, headed to OT. May win, may lose, game is still going.

But regardless of the outcome, my assessment stands.

We don’t suck. But our coaches do. And ain’t no QB (whatever his name) is gonna fix it.
 
Yup, Im bored with this. The coaching, play calling is horrific. And the HC is letting this happen. And is a big part of why it happening with all the damn coaching changes on the offensive side of the ball. I cant believe we look like a ****ing Adam gase coached offense right now. No point in having Fuller or waddle if you won't throw a pass over 5 ****ing yards. It's pathetic. We need to get rid of Grier first and foremost, then maybe keep flo but bring in better offensive coaches all around.
 
Who said we were supposed to lose this game badly. Raiders were given this game by not just the refs but an offense to conservative until the end, miss field goal and a defense that failed at the end of the day
 
I don’t think Flores is more than a Defensive Coordinator. The thing is…our defense is not elite either.
 
Maybe. However, if Grier and Flores had just an average OC with an average o-line and an average offense, they'd be 3-0 right now. The Buffalo game was theirs for the taking. After the Bills went up 14-0, Allen and the offense stagnated a bit and Miami was handed the chance to go up but the line couldn't block at all, the WRs couldn't catch, and the offense couldn't move the ball. Same with today; Miami's Defense gets a score, and then the offense gets a score after the defense gave them a short field. After that, the o-line and the offense shut down, as the defense let LV score a lot of points. I'm surprised Miami did just enough to tie and go into OT. Like I said; if only they had an average OC and o-line to make an average offense, they should have won in regulation. The team has some talent (but not on the o-line!), but they're poorly coached and the playcalling sucks.
 
I couldn't believe the screen pass that went for a safety. One of the worst decisions I've seen since I can remember.
 
That’s what I said. This L is wholly on the coaching staff. Shula would be firing guys on the plane….
 
