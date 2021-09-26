Old guy take: Week 3

Before you all lose your minds (if you haven’t already), this was a game we expected to lose. And badly.



I’m not that guy who tries to make it look as though this guy or that guy inspires hope, we are on the way up, etc…



Because we’re not. In short, we just aren’t very good.



This is not a personnel issue. Nor a Tua issue (obviously not today). Nor a line issue. The O line played pissed for a bit. Did well.



For a bit.



Nor a D issue, which was said to be (and certainly is) the strength of our team.



Coaching. That’s it. That’s all. Our coaches suck out load. They are terrible.



Come out and dominate. They said we’d need a defensive TD, brought to you courtesy of Mr. Roberts. The line played angry. This terrible line against a ferocious defense, pass rushing SOBs. Eased it down with the (!) running game and brought it home.



14-0 Dolphins.



Then the coaching (and game) went to ****.



Line eased off. Raiders D line pressed and we saw a rerun of last week. And nobody did anything about it.



Coaching.



Screen from the end zone. Was that real? Did that call get called? Safety.



Coaching.



Piss, piss poor play calling. Just terrible.



Coaching (X2, this double OC BS must end, NOW!)



D gets gassed due to an overage of time on the field.



We just tied the game, headed to OT. May win, may lose, game is still going.



But regardless of the outcome, my assessment stands.



We don’t suck. But our coaches do. And ain’t no QB (whatever his name) is gonna fix it.