Old guy take week 4

Well….



This game was rather telling, on several levels. The conclusions arrive at the same point.



1. Coaching staff requires melting. All of ‘em. I am no longer a believer in Brian Flores. No coach who has what it takes would put up with our first four games. To allow your O to get destroyed for three quarters only to light it up when it’s too late (second straight game) redefines unacceptable. I’m starting to believe Buffalo (showing AFC East camaraderie) took their foot off the gas a couple weeks ago.



2. We have the players to succeed on offense. The line (as always) could use some adjustments. But when the OCs remembered we have Unc and Mike, we moved the ball very quickly with efficiency. So I ask: where the ever living **** was that the first three quarters????



3. The D has the personnel to be very good. It does not have the coaching. Wilkins and a Phillips looked sharp.



4. Conclusion: this team will not succeed under the current coaching staff. I think we’re looking at a bunch of guys who are afraid to lose their jobs but will anyway.



You can’t play scared. They’re playing scared. Only when the game is nearly out of reach did they open it up. Then of course it is too late.



I think something stinks down there. Sigh, no, not just the play and coaches. These guys all KNOW they can move the ball. They’ve seen it and done it (albeit too late).



Jacoby Brissett airing it out to our two money targets, with a high level of effectiveness. But only when the game is irretrievably lost in the fourth quarter. How odd that we waited that long….



We have much bigger issues than anybody wearing the pads and colors. Our issues are quite a bit farther up the food chain.



PS: Currently watching Tannehill playing like a first round pick to keep his guys in the game….