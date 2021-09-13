Old guy take…

Dolphins guy since 1976. Seen it all, except of course when we ruled the planet.



Here’s the deal:



Tua is plenty good for a few Lombardis, but…



….his line sucks, as it has long before it was his, so….



…we will never realize his (or anyone else’s) potential with a **** line….



….which overworks the defense. But wait a sec….



….our D is our strength, but just got carved up by some FNG with little effort.



Both teams left mass points on the field. Both teams tried to gift each other this game. The bias of the refs was…not a bit surprising. Keep in mind, I watched the snow plow game. Crooks.



45 years has taught me: we’ve got what it takes. Tua is already better than Fiedler, Tannehill, or anybody else not named Marino, Griese, Morrall, or Strock.



Coaching is the key. We have the players.