Old Tua Vs New Tua

Watch the video below.



More athletic looking and look what he does! Balling! That is football. Not only goes it gain yards, it fires up his teammates, and it lets the defense know he can and is willing to run.



In an effort to keep Tua healthy, I think both the Dolphins and Tua may have gone too far in the other direction:



-Tua's new body may be too bulky and not as quick

-To keep him healthy they do everything possible so he doesn't get hit. Ball needs to be out so quick, which is hard if things are not perfect. No running or trying to extend plays. Granted, Tua was never great at doing this, but he could do it a little bit. Now, in order to keep Tua clean, the offense requires a degree of perfection that is unrealistic. Playing like this also removes ceiling from his game and the offense, and you need that to win against better teams. I think it is worth taking more risk. End of day it is football.



