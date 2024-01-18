 Old Tua Vs New Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Old Tua Vs New Tua

Watch the video below.

More athletic looking and look what he does! Balling! That is football. Not only goes it gain yards, it fires up his teammates, and it lets the defense know he can and is willing to run.

In an effort to keep Tua healthy, I think both the Dolphins and Tua may have gone too far in the other direction:

-Tua's new body may be too bulky and not as quick
-To keep him healthy they do everything possible so he doesn't get hit. Ball needs to be out so quick, which is hard if things are not perfect. No running or trying to extend plays. Granted, Tua was never great at doing this, but he could do it a little bit. Now, in order to keep Tua clean, the offense requires a degree of perfection that is unrealistic. Playing like this also removes ceiling from his game and the offense, and you need that to win against better teams. I think it is worth taking more risk. End of day it is football.

 
He's fat now, we know that and he's too short to be a traditional pocket passer. He needs to become more athletic again and be more effective on bootlegs and at least have the threat to take off and run.
 
I do think he moved slower this year.

Miami certainly doesn't have a viable quarterback sneak option with Tua either. That's an advantage for quarterbacks like Hurts and Allen.

Love Tua, but it's fair to talk about this.
 
Yeah he’ll slim down next year. The goal was for him to play all 17, fact of the matter is his brain couldn’t handle another concussion so he bulked up and stayed in the pocket. With an extra year of rest, probably see a more athletic Tua.
 
