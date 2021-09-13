Oline coaching constantly in flux these past 3 years.

phintim
Observing our current starting lineup of this Oline and looking back at these past 3 years I gotta question what's been the thinking.
Dieter our center was buried on the bench last year and his rookie year was playing guard and tackle.
Hunt who was playing right tackle last year is now playing guard.
Kindley who was a backup left guard appeared to have showed up unprepared this year for what our coaching staff expected and had regressed.
Liam our rookie was practicing left guard and some right tackle in preseason. Right tackle according to many football gurus is best suited at right tackle.
A Jackson the start left tackle from last year like Kindley above came into camp unprepared and to have regressed from last year.
Davis is playing right tackle and was playing right guard last year.
Lots of posts its about the players but when you put it in writing what's been changing it's a wonder why we appear to be struggling
Today's line up compared to last year.
RT Davis last year a right guard
RG Hunt last year right tackle
Center Dieter last year bench guard depth
LG Kindley last year backup at LG and this year regressed
LT Liam rookie only practiced at guard as and RT this year.
Reserve LT / A Jackson regressed from last year.
To expect these guys to play well with all this line movement these past 3 years is asking alot imo.
