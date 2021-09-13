 Oline coaching constantly in flux these past 3 years. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Oline coaching constantly in flux these past 3 years.

phintim

phintim

Observing our current starting lineup of this Oline and looking back at these past 3 years I gotta question what's been the thinking.

Dieter our center was buried on the bench last year and his rookie year was playing guard and tackle.
Hunt who was playing right tackle last year is now playing guard.
Kindley who was a backup left guard appeared to have showed up unprepared this year for what our coaching staff expected and had regressed.
Liam our rookie was practicing left guard and some right tackle in preseason. Right tackle according to many football gurus is best suited at right tackle.
A Jackson the start left tackle from last year like Kindley above came into camp unprepared and to have regressed from last year.
Davis is playing right tackle and was playing right guard last year.

Lots of posts its about the players but when you put it in writing what's been changing it's a wonder why we appear to be struggling

Today's line up compared to last year.

RT Davis last year a right guard
RG Hunt last year right tackle
Center Dieter last year bench guard depth
LG Kindley last year backup at LG and this year regressed
LT Liam rookie only practiced at guard as and RT this year.
Reserve LT / A Jackson regressed from last year.
To expect these guys to play well with all this line movement these past 3 years is asking alot imo.
 
mekadave

mekadave

I honestly don't know what to do to fix the OL short of luring Scarnecchia out of retirement. But it's right at the top of the Needs List.
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

I think the talent for 3 or 4 guy core is there. Deiter is too slow footed for me and lack push. I prefer us adding a guy early next year there. He's our guy now, hope he improves, I just think he's slow and too soft for my liking.

Eich has talent, needs a spot to stay at. I think he would be an upgrade at all 3 positions based off what I observed mostly from him today. I saw poise, push and control. He got beat a few times, today was his first snaps at LT.

Eich will be very good, and I personally think we should put him at LG, it would drastically change our line and fortify our interior, especially with an early pick guy at center next year...

However, this o line and coach need a tested veteran who can help lead this team. Personally, I'd love to take a flyer with Mitchell Schwartz at RT.

Eich at LG may help with A Jackson's improvement program, and Hunt is a stud too. We are just so young and inexperienced.

I see our offensive line weakness as a big need at center and someone who can move Jesse Davis back to 6th man, however, I know Jesse Davis plays solid football all around, good days more often than not.

We played against a tough opponent away, these guys could gel. If that happens, get your 🍿 ready!
 
