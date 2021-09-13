Oline coaching constantly in flux these past 3 years.

I think the talent for 3 or 4 guy core is there. Deiter is too slow footed for me and lack push. I prefer us adding a guy early next year there. He's our guy now, hope he improves, I just think he's slow and too soft for my liking.Eich has talent, needs a spot to stay at. I think he would be an upgrade at all 3 positions based off what I observed mostly from him today. I saw poise, push and control. He got beat a few times, today was his first snaps at LT.Eich will be very good, and I personally think we should put him at LG, it would drastically change our line and fortify our interior, especially with an early pick guy at center next year...However, this o line and coach need a tested veteran who can help lead this team. Personally, I'd love to take a flyer with Mitchell Schwartz at RT.Eich at LG may help with A Jackson's improvement program, and Hunt is a stud too. We are just so young and inexperienced.I see our offensive line weakness as a big need at center and someone who can move Jesse Davis back to 6th man, however, I know Jesse Davis plays solid football all around, good days more often than not.We played against a tough opponent away, these guys could gel. If that happens, get yourready!