Ollie Gordon

Anyone know what’s up with him??? Was at game 14 rows behind bench. Visibly upset. Chop was holding him back and multiple coaches were trying to calm him down. Think was because Wright was getting carries. Anyone have any insight?
 
No idea asked multiple times in game thread why he seemed to be in the doghouse. Think wright got the backup carries last week and continued into this week which is strange as he played incredible when given the chance. All I know is McDaniel screwed me this game and owes me $700. Dude couldn’t even give my boy Ollie those last two carries in garbage time. Obviously wright has some talent and played well but if Miami is going to go on a run they are going to need that hard nose running in cold weather that Ollie provides especially vs the Steelers in Pittsburgh and last game of the year vs pats if they decide to play.
 

Well, he had the great touchdown run. Looked like he missed a block in pass protection.

Hopefully, a reporter will ask McDaniel and maybe we get some clarity.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Well, he had the great touchdown run. Looked like he missed a block in pass protection.

Hopefully, a reporter will ask McDaniel and maybe we get some clarity.
McDaniel pulled the plug on Wright early last season for the same thing. Think it was the game @NE where Tua was out.
 
Crzynick25 said:
He fumbled his first carry on the pitch, maybe they sat him in favor of Wright
In his defense maybe don’t give a power back a toss and in any event if you are going to do so, don’t do it on the rb’s first carry of the game mid way through the third.
 
