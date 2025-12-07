Ollie Gordon

Anyone know what’s up with him??? Was at game 14 rows behind bench. Visibly upset. Chop was holding him back and multiple coaches were trying to calm him down. Think was because Wright was getting carries. Anyone have any insight?
Yes they showed hi reaction after the fumble and he wasn’t pleased with what he had done.He fumbled his first carry on the pitch, maybe they sat him in favor of Wright
Well, he had the great touchdown run. Looked like he missed a block in pass protection.
Hopefully, a reporter will ask McDaniel and maybe we get some clarity.
