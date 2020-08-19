olphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles during practice

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,040
Reaction score
8,619
Location
Columbus, OH
Every year, major injuries strike across the league as players begin to take the field for pre-season practices. Despite the league-wide increased persuasions due to COVID-19, this year is no different, and Miami Dolphinslinebacker Vince Biegel fell victim to a significant injury during Tuesday’s padded practice. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Biegel tore his left Achilles tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. The Phinsider’s Jake Mendel wrote a story on the initial report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe when Biegel went down earlier today.
Click to expand...
www.thephinsider.com

Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles during practice

This is an awfully tough blow to a young and improving player.
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com
And so it begins. I feel bad for Biegel. I was looking forward to seeing him play this season.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
749
Reaction score
457
Age
45
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
Tough blow. Was looking forward to watching him grow on the team. Makes the LB depth a big concern for me moving forward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom