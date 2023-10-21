 Olu Fashanu didn’t look like a first round pick today. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Olu Fashanu didn’t look like a first round pick today.

Let alone a top 5 prospect. JT Tuimoloau bull rushed him into the QB multiple times. He also fell for a swim move, badly.

Me thinks he lost some money today. He certainly isn’t going ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison had another monster game. About 170 yards and the game sealing TD.
 
