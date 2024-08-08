 Omar and Other annoying nuggets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar and Other annoying nuggets

He's a self-promoting tool who didn't get enough attention as a child and we're now all paying for that. He'd like the Nobel Prize for being the first and only person who called out Quinton Bell for having a great camp. He also wants you to know that Chop will never be a great pass rusher because he can spot a great player like nobody else can, and Chop doesn't pass his test.

F Omar and F the Miami Herald for hiring this know nothing, football version of Geraldo Rivera who also never met a story he couldn't or wouldn't insert himself into.

I find Mr Kelly to be as relevant and knowledgeable as Kyle Brandt, Diana Russini and some of the other egotistical, full of **** mediots who cover football as badly as Eli Apple covers anybody.
If I'm Barry Jackson I tell the Herald I will share no more bylines with the Clown Prince and if I'm K Crabbs or any of the better podcasters I'd rather ask Rosie O'Donnell on to talk about the Fins than a guy like Omar whose only area of expertise is himself.
 
car sliding GIF
 
You just gotta choose which tweet has a hint of relevance in comparison to others.. if he is off in lala land, ignore
 
PappyK said:
You just gotta choose which tweet has a hint of relevance in comparison to others.. if he is off in lala land, ignore
It sucks that we have to rifle through a bunch of garbage to find something of worth. I feel ya, though.
 
I don’t care that he’s overly critical of the team or certain players at times. Who cares, every team has flaws and I don’t want 100% fluff.

No, what turns me off about Omar the blowhard is the holier than thou, “I’m smarter than you because I watch the lines of scrimmage and don’t follow the ball” schtick every single day.

Dude, nobody cares. You’re not special. Just tell us about the damn practice.
 
I was trying to post tweets from multiple mediots(term seconded, it’s now official!) whenever they were speaking about the same plays. That way you could chose to decipher at the risk of your eyes melting.
 
Remember, we are just a bunch of low IQ ball watchers to him lol. This guy is such a douche. I met him through my bro-in-law and he's an obnoxious clown in person, just as one would assume.

He was mediocre when he was the Canes beat guy and he never improved his craft, just grew a larger ego because his dei hire as a journalist.

However, there are times, albeit far and few between, he actually is capable of reporting substance.

I don't follow him nor do I click or pay for the trash he posts....anymore...for about a decade now. However seeing tweets posted here on-site there are rare times of substance.

Having to pay for MH and SS those papers should explore new talent, especially in this day and age of football hysteria. We deserve better.
 
