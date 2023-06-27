Omar Challenged Me

Fin-Loco
Mar 12, 2003
25,029
77,663
Yeah. I was going to be a bit more of a smartass but I thought that would only detract from future sparring opportunities.He's asking his SI friends to come in and help for reinforcements.
SPOILER ALERT: Omar has no friends.
Brother Loco....
Hard to say. I think Fangio is playing him in a different way where Howard will have a borderline record number of picks this year. But, if Kader or Smith are ready enough in Fangio's eye to move on from X and his wheelbarrow of money, ok.let's be real. Howard is almost certainly gone next year.
Sure thats possible. But what is probable, is that he's gone.Hard to say. I think Fangio is playing him in a different way where Howard will have a borderline record number of picks this year. But, if Kader or Smith are ready enough in Fangio's eye to move on from X and his wheelbarrow of money, ok.