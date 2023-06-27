 Omar Challenged Me | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar Challenged Me

He's asking his SI friends to come in and help for reinforcements.

SPOILER ALERT: Omar has no friends.

Brother Loco....
Animated GIF
 
KevInMotion said:
He's asking his SI friends to come in and help for reinforcements.

SPOILER ALERT: Omar has no friends.

Brother Loco....
Animated GIF
Click to expand...
Yeah. I was going to be a bit more of a smartass but I thought that would only detract from future sparring opportunities.
 
let's be real. Howard is almost certainly gone next year.

and Ogbah is way overrated. He had 9 sacks which were all free runs at the QB from all out blitz
 
1Dolfan said:
let's be real. Howard is almost certainly gone next year.
Click to expand...
Hard to say. I think Fangio is playing him in a different way where Howard will have a borderline record number of picks this year. But, if Kader or Smith are ready enough in Fangio's eye to move on from X and his wheelbarrow of money, ok.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Hard to say. I think Fangio is playing him in a different way where Howard will have a borderline record number of picks this year. But, if Kader or Smith are ready enough in Fangio's eye to move on from X and his wheelbarrow of money, ok.
Click to expand...
Sure thats possible. But what is probable, is that he's gone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom