Omar Kelly joins the Miami Herald as Dolphins beat reporter

I know some of yall are gonna love this (sarcasm)
Omar "Going on to bigger and better things " Kelly is once again a beat reporter for our team.whoopee
And somewhere between SoFla and Montreal Alain Poupart just breathed a massive sigh of relief.....So I take it Omar will be moving from the All Dolphins podcast to the Dolphins In Depth podcast replacing Daniel Oyefusi.