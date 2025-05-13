Omar Kelly: McDaniel must evolve to ensure his survival

Casas9425
Can you post a bit of the article, I won’t give that douche bag any of my clicks.
Can you post a bit of the article, I won't give that douche bag any of my clicks.
The rant of a non-perfect person in a "presumed" perfect world.Win, save job, don’t win, lose job.
you spelled "expose" RONG. - LOLThat's like saying, "I won't have sex with that person but I'll most certainly go **** myself to them!"
Thanks Omar just like every other coach for the last century.Win, save job, don’t win, lose job.
He says the team is nicknamed “the Miami Dolphins Country Club” around the league. He also said an executive told him that we replaced a prison warden (Brian Flores) with a substitute teacher (McDaniel).Can you post a bit of the article, I won’t give that douche bag any of my clicks.
Yes. I did the exact same. Now I go to the Palm Beach Post. Joe Schad is pretty good. Barry Jackson is the only reason I go to the Herald, but I only am able to read it now and then. Not paying.Just to be clear, i didn’t click either.
I remember 20-25 years ago my days began and ended with trips to the Herald and Sun-Sentinal websites, how times have changed.