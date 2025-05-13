 Omar Kelly: McDaniel must evolve to ensure his survival | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar Kelly: McDaniel must evolve to ensure his survival

He was on joe rose this morning. He frequently is, but he was explaining this article. Saying it wasn't a hit piece.

He made some good points though. Everything which has already been discussed at nauseum here...

One thing that did stand out that he said is that some positions don't have any competition, it's just they have the job and nothing to worry about. Said it shouldn't be like that no matter how bad the depth is.
 
After 3 seasons, I would say McD’s biggest issue (at least as a playcaller) is a lack of circumstantial awareness. He draws up some good plays but when the offensive game plan breaks down he doesn’t ever seem to think ahead to the next play. If the play is a success he generally has something else lined up and the next play comes on quickly, but he doesn’t have something in mind to follow up negative plays frequently, leading to play clock issues and the offense not having enough time for their formation shifts and for Tua to read and call out the pre snap defense. All of his playcalling experience to date has been as the HC of the Miami Dolphins, so I’ve been hoping it’s something that he figures out with experience. If it doesn’t happen soon he will be out of chances here but if he can get that tightened up it would make a huge difference in our production towards the end of the season.
 
The worrying comments are from players and ex players.
This country club mentality can't be changed by McDaniel as he is what he is.
Tua staying healthy and playing smart can really help but ultimately health will dictate how we do this year as our key players are unfortunately injury prone
 
lurking said:
Can you post a bit of the article, I won’t give that douche bag any of my clicks.
Click to expand...
He says the team is nicknamed “the Miami Dolphins Country Club” around the league. He also said an executive told him that we replaced a prison warden (Brian Flores) with a substitute teacher (McDaniel).

He also said multiple players told him that McDaniel “would rather sell you a dream than tell you the truth”. Multiple players also confirmed that Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey are cancers in the locker room.
 
The Ghost said:
Just to be clear, i didn’t click either.

I remember 20-25 years ago my days began and ended with trips to the Herald and Sun-Sentinal websites, how times have changed.
Click to expand...
Yes. I did the exact same. Now I go to the Palm Beach Post. Joe Schad is pretty good. Barry Jackson is the only reason I go to the Herald, but I only am able to read it now and then. Not paying.
 
