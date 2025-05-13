Omar Kelly: McDaniel must evolve to ensure his survival

After 3 seasons, I would say McD’s biggest issue (at least as a playcaller) is a lack of circumstantial awareness. He draws up some good plays but when the offensive game plan breaks down he doesn’t ever seem to think ahead to the next play. If the play is a success he generally has something else lined up and the next play comes on quickly, but he doesn’t have something in mind to follow up negative plays frequently, leading to play clock issues and the offense not having enough time for their formation shifts and for Tua to read and call out the pre snap defense. All of his playcalling experience to date has been as the HC of the Miami Dolphins, so I’ve been hoping it’s something that he figures out with experience. If it doesn’t happen soon he will be out of chances here but if he can get that tightened up it would make a huge difference in our production towards the end of the season.