Omar Kelly - Miami Dolphins Training Camp Superlatives

Interesting. I love Sieler.

Also, kinda a bummer that he’s indicating Ogbah isn’t being used to his strengths/may not fit how the D will be run.

Encouraging about A Jackson and not so much Eichenberg.
 
For those who can't be bothered to click:

Top Performer: Zach Sieler
Biggest Addition: Braxton Berrios
Most Improved Player: Austin Jackson
Most Impressive Rookie: Cam Smith
Area of Concern: Roster Depth
Area of Strength: Tailbacks
Biggest Surprise: Emmanuel Ogbah
Pushing for Playing Time: Elijah Campbell
Needs the Most Work: Liam Eichenberg
Biggest Mystery: No. 2 QB
Toughest Injury: Jalen Ramsey
Best Undrafted Rookie: Brandon Pili
Toughest to Figure out: Will Christian Wilkins get his extension?
 
royalshank said:
Interesting. I love Sieler.

Also, kinda a bummer that he’s indicating Ogbah isn’t being used to his strengths/may not fit how the D will be run.

Encouraging about A Jackson and not so much Eichenberg.
Tried to tell you guys.

j0hnny63 said:
thanks, I didn’t want to give omar any clicks
 
