Omar Kelly - Miami Dolphins Training Camp Superlatives

DKphin
Pattaya, Thailand
Interesting. I love Sieler.
Also, kinda a bummer that he’s indicating Ogbah isn’t being used to his strengths/may not fit how the D will be run.
Encouraging about A Jackson and not so much Eichenberg.
thanks, I didn’t want to give omar any clicksFor those who can't be bothered to click:
Top Performer: Zach Sieler
Biggest Addition: Braxton Berrios
Most Improved Player: Austin Jackson
Most Impressive Rookie: Cam Smith
Area of Concern: Roster Depth
Area of Strength: Tailbacks
Biggest Surprise: Emmanuel Ogbah
Pushing for Playing Time: Elijah Campbell
Needs the Most Work: Liam Eichenberg
Biggest Mystery: No. 2 QB
Toughest Injury: Jalen Ramsey
Best Undrafted Rookie: Brandon Pili
Toughest to Figure out: Will Christian Wilkins get his extension?