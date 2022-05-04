 Omar Kelly: Tua has a poor work ethic and his teammates don’t believe in him | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar Kelly: Tua has a poor work ethic and his teammates don’t believe in him

Omar Kelly told Big O that Tua doesn’t prepare enough during the week for the games on Sunday. Omar says Tua spends too much time on the golf course and doesn’t work at his craft. He says this an opinion shared by many around the league.

He also said Tua’s teammates still hold a grudge against him because Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Tua and they’ve always viewed Tua as inferior. Omar says Tua hasn’t been able to win over the locker room since he’s been in Miami.
 
south park beat a dead horse GIF
 
Its from Omar, so roughly translated "Tua has a good work ethic and his team mates believe in him".
 
Casas9425 said:
yeah teammates dislike Tua and hold a grudge. They hold a grudge so much, the whole team went to his luau. Is omar a journalist or reporter or is he just a guy pretending to be one and who just throws around stuff to see if it gets attention. I think he'd be better suited to work for tmz
 
Omar also said that when he challenges Tua’s teammates and points out things that he’s done well their response is always “he doesn’t have the arm”.
 
This is made up rumor - gossip - seeing circle - yenta - flapping his gums crap!!!

Dude every time I see a damn Tua video he’s training his ass off..

Putting the work in is NOT Tuas issues.

Being a bit small and taking big hits are his issues!!!
 
I think Omar is overpaid for the drivel he puts out. He’s really condescending for somebody who doesn’t know anything about the team or game he’s paid to cover 🤷🏼‍♂️
 
