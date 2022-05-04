Omar Kelly: Tua has a poor work ethic and his teammates don’t believe in him

Omar Kelly told Big O that Tua doesn’t prepare enough during the week for the games on Sunday. Omar says Tua spends too much time on the golf course and doesn’t work at his craft. He says this an opinion shared by many around the league.



He also said Tua’s teammates still hold a grudge against him because Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Tua and they’ve always viewed Tua as inferior. Omar says Tua hasn’t been able to win over the locker room since he’s been in Miami.