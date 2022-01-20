 Omar "Players dont believe in Tua's arm" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar "Players dont believe in Tua's arm"

I just don't know.... I like Tua alot but I'm concerned.

He doesn't focus on football on Mondays and Tuesdays when 90% of the rest of the starting QBs are in studying film.

Now there's this.

I'm just concerned.

You think Tom Brady takes off on Mondays and Tuesdays? He doesnt. Tua needs to pick up his game.
 
Strange claim, he's saying it's key players that don't believe in him. It doesn't look that way on the field to me.

It won't matter anyway if the offense plays more like the consistent stretch this year they had when Tua returned. I hope he gets his chance next year to play out the full season, for better or worse.
 
Well it's not Mike Gesicki saying this. And it very likely isn't Jaylen Waddle either.
And it doesn’t seem to be Parker either. Hollins only caught deep passes from Tua, so can probably rule him out. Bowden has made several IG posts praising Tua. Maybe it’s Isaiah Ford. That’s gotta be it
 
