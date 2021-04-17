On Character

There is one thing I know about Grier since he took over as GM...he strongly prioritizes character. Look at the past 3 years of picks and listen to his press conferences after he makes them.



Character is the reason we went DT with Wilkins...it was a bit of a surprise pick wasn’t it? But he was going to be a MAJOR building block for our new defense and the new culture. Character is the reason we took swings at Michael Dieter and Andrew Van Ginkel, Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson. You see the theme? And 4 out of the 5 have been excellent picks.



Grier goes for guys that are selfless. Guys who put the team first. Guys who will make for a good locker room. Guys who will always give it 110%. And he’s willing to take a player a bit early to get that (think Jackson.)



This is why I believe we will take Smitty at #6 and not Chase. With Chase you got a player who sometimes takes plays off. You got a player who talks like he’s full of himself. You got a player who took a season off because he knew he was locked into the money. I don’t buy that corona excuse for a second. Sure he may even be the superior player...but what about character? What happens when it’s time to be paid? I don’t want an Odell Beckham or Jarvis Landry. No thank you.



With Smith you got a humble Christian boy. A kid who will always give it 110%. A kid who has always faced adversity cuz of his size and overcame it cuz of his will. A kid who is a true student of the game. A kid who stepped up when his teammates needed him the most. He came back and didn’t even think about sitting out...and then he absolutely dominated despite losing Waddle. This projects to a career-long kind of player for your franchise. A true rare commodity. Forget the claims about his size...he took on the best defenses in the SEC and took major hits. I’m not at all worried. Plus he’s one of the most polished route runners in a long time. The idea of reuniting him with Tua makes me so excited for our offense.



Watch the video link down below if you aren’t convinced. I truly believe he’s already a Dolphin. I listen/watch this every day because I’m convinced he’s our pick. It’s an amazing video. I’m convinced we dropped to 6 with the full intent to take him.







Other extremely high character guys I believe we are targeting are Najee Harris for obvious reasons and Creed Humphrey. In a perfect world we take Najee at 18 and Creed falls to 36...but I don’t see it happening. I’m sure many of you would be disgusted with a center at 18...but I could see him going to several teams shortly after - namely the Steelers and Packers. He’s better than Ruiz was and we have a huge need there. I think he’s a pro bowl center. His character is off the charts good. I could see him snapping to Tua for a decade. Oh...and he’s a Lefty.



Anyways...we’re in a situation with clearly defined needs and have the chance to take very high character players at those positions. I think we get 2 of the 3. Don’t forget you heard it here if it happens. It’s because of how much Grier prioritizes character whilst also looking for the production.