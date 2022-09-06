On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, signing four of them to the practice squad

cuzinvinny
Might have been mentioned but didn't see it.
3 defensive lineman. 1 DB signed
4 OLmen looked at Not signed..... Gee thats a surprise like we needed one LOL. Love the way we wait for the bottom of the barrel to realize an OL might be important.
And for the naysayers, even McDaniel mentioned we had 8 and implied we needed more at his PC.... ( though must admit though it goes completely against my reason Im not putting aside McDaniel knows best, But must admit its a bit scary to me especially if there are certain OL injuries )
