 On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, signing four of them to the practice squad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, signing four of them to the practice squad

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Might have been mentioned but didn't see it.

3 defensive lineman. 1 DB signed

4 OLmen looked at Not signed..... Gee thats a surprise like we needed one LOL. Love the way we wait for the bottom of the barrel to realize an OL might be important.

And for the naysayers, even McDaniel mentioned we had 8 and implied we needed more at his PC.... ( though must admit though it goes completely against my reason Im not putting aside McDaniel knows best, But must admit its a bit scary to me especially if there are certain OL injuries )
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

andyahs

andyahs

cuzinvinny said:
Might have been mentioned but didn't see it.

3 defensive lineman. 1 DB signed

4 OLmen looked at Not signed..... Gee thats a surprise like we needed one LOL. Love the way we wait for the bottom of the barrel to realize an OL might be important.
And for the naysayers, even McDaniel mentioned we had 8 and implied we needed more at his PC....
Didn't we sign Armstead and Conner in FA?

These other players who they brought in are drifters for PS.

Is this the complaint?
 
T

The Ghost

DB's and DL are more likely to play and be involved in a rotational situation, so it makes sense having more of them.

That's not the case for OL. I am ok with not signing any OL to the PS because if they have to play, it will be dire consequences.

If they find an OL worth developing, I am sure they will add him.

As if signing 3-4 OL to the PS would've done anything to help the 2022 OL situation.

Not a concern.
 
andyahs

andyahs

The Ghost said:
DB's and DL are more likely to play and be involved in a rotational situation, so it makes sense having more of them.

That's not the case for OL. I am ok with not signing any OL to the PS because if they have to play, it will be dire consequences.

If they find an OL worth developing, I am sure they will add him.

As if signing 3-4 OL to the PS would've done anything to help the 2022 OL situation.

Not a concern.
From the same article he posted:
These are the six that they didn’t sign, but with the practice squad being so fluid each year, there’s a chance that Miami goes back to them at some point
R

rafael

andyahs said:
From the same article he posted:
I suspect that the PS will be used like the bottom of the roster was used in the past, basically quite a bit of constant churn. They'll bring guys in, give them a week or two long tryout, see if they fit, that kind of stuff.

IMO it will be particularly useful for OL and CB. Those positions tend to take a bit longer to develop. There's a ton of coordination involved with other players so there's a ton of recognition, football IQ stuff that takes longer to assess. I would guess that players brought in at those positions are longer term development projects.

At positions like RB, WR and DL you're probably looking at guys who can fill in for injury. Those positions are easier ones to get a player to a contribution level in a shorter window.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Feverdream

Feverdream

Currently, we have 3 OL on our 16 man practice squad. Seeing that we didnt sign any of these players doesn't surprise me much.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Active Roster
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
3,160
Reaction score
2,130
Ya dire consequences. Armstead or Williams getting injure, How "f" are we.

Oh ya Armstead never gets injured right ? Fluke that happened what evey year for him.

sorry
Not arguing just trying to pass team info to those intriguing minds
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

The Ghost said:
DB's and DL are more likely to play and be involved in a rotational situation, so it makes sense having more of them.

That's not the case for OL. I am ok with not signing any OL to the PS because if they have to play, it will be dire consequences.

If they find an OL worth developing, I am sure they will add him.

As if signing 3-4 OL to the PS would've done anything to help the 2022 OL situation.

Not a concern.
We have 3 OL on our Practice Squad... Coleman, Smith and Empey
 
T

The Ghost

cuzinvinny said:
Ya dire consequences. Armstead or Williams getting injure, How "f" are we.

Oh ya Armstead never gets injured right ? Fluke that happened what evey year for him.

sorry
Not arguing just trying to pass team info to those intriguing minds
And you think practice squad guys are going to solve those what if's?

Sometimes in life you just have to accept that you're F'd. That would be one of those situations.

You have backups for a reason. If you lose those backups, you should expect to suck.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

cuzinvinny said:
Ya dire consequences. Armstead or Williams getting injure, How "f" are we.

Oh ya Armstead never gets injured right ? Fluke that happened what evey year for him.

sorry
Not arguing just trying to pass team info to those intriguing minds
passing on info usually doesnt entail a jab at whats happening
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Feverdream said:
I'm not sure I understand the 'with all due respect' and 'rocket-scientist' parts of your post.

Are you saying that we should stop trying to improve?
So you really want me to answer that question about not improving. Common sense works great and not even close to intellect used by a rocket scientist.
Just a bit to silly to answer ( Dolphin Fan since you were probably a baby )
 
R

rafael

andyahs said:
Didn't we sign Armstead and Conner in FA?

These other players who they brought in are drifters for PS.

Is this the complaint?
I tried to caution people before FA that if we were successful in upgrading the OL it was probably going to be with the addition of two OL starters. Anybody expecting us to go out and sign 4 or 5 new OL starters did not have realistic expectations.
 
