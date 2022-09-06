On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, signing four of them to the practice squad

I suspect that the PS will be used like the bottom of the roster was used in the past, basically quite a bit of constant churn. They'll bring guys in, give them a week or two long tryout, see if they fit, that kind of stuff.IMO it will be particularly useful for OL and CB. Those positions tend to take a bit longer to develop. There's a ton of coordination involved with other players so there's a ton of recognition, football IQ stuff that takes longer to assess. I would guess that players brought in at those positions are longer term development projects.At positions like RB, WR and DL you're probably looking at guys who can fill in for injury. Those positions are easier ones to get a player to a contribution level in a shorter window.